Bank of India Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G

Bank of India Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Bank of India Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G

AMC

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Banking

Launch Date

08-Jan-2026

Fund Manager

Nilesh Jethani

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

0

Bank of India Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  31-Jan-2026

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

Bank of India Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G- NAV Chart

Bank of India Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-

Bank of India Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Bank of India Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

No Records Found

Key information

Fund House:
Bank of India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Aug-2007
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
13,871.05
Trustee/s:
Mr. Ram Krishna Sinha, BOI Star Trustee Services, Robin Clark, S Venkatachalam
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Mohit Bhatia
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. M. Karthikeyan, Mr. Praveen Kumar Gupta
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Harish Kumar, Rajesh Chawathe
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Roshni Pawar
Fund Manager/s:
Nilesh Jethani
Auditors:
S Panse & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
B/204, Tower 1,Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao kadam marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013
Contact Nos:
022 - 61249000
Fax:
022 - 61249001
Email:
service@boimf.in
Website:
www.boimf.in
