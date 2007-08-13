Bank of India Banking Financial Services Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bank of India Banking Financial Services Fund Reg G
AMC
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Banking
Launch Date
: 08-Jan-2026
Fund Manager
: Nilesh Jethani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Bank of India Banking Financial Services Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 06-Feb-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.05
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption/switch out of units within 60 days from the date of allotment: 1% Any redemption/switch out after 60 days from the date of allotment of units: NIL
Bank of India Banking Financial Services Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Bank of India Banking Financial Services Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.39
|Category Avg
0.85
-1.06
3.19
8.17
19.25
18.48
14.35
13.83
|Category Best
1.85
0.2
5.15
11.55
24.01
24.28
18.1
23.93
|Category Worst
0.03
-2.44
-0.14
3.01
13.32
12.93
10.03
0.39
Bank of India Banking Financial Services Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bank of India Banking Financial Services Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement