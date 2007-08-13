Bank of India Bluechip Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bank of India Bluechip Fund IDCW
AMC
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 08-Jun-2021
Fund Manager
: Alok Singh
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 168.61
Bank of India Bluechip Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.7
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For Redemption/switch out - of up to 10% of the initial units allotted - within 1 year from the date allotment - Nil 1.00% - If the units are swiched out within 1 year from the date of allotment of units Nil - If the units are redeemed/switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment of units.
Bank of India Bluechip Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Bank of India Bluechip Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.8
8.32
-8.01
-12.18
-3.28
11.2
-
10.77
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Bank of India Bluechip Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bank of India Bluechip Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.50
|92500
|16.02
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|5.00
|122387
|8.43
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.73
|66200
|7.97
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.91
|55000
|6.60
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|3.81
|104000
|6.41
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|3.40
|184000
|5.73
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|3.29
|636000
|5.55
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|3.16
|135000
|5.32
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.98
|45000
|5.02
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|2.82
|6450
|4.74
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|2.59
|46000
|4.37
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.59
|25846
|4.36
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|2.56
|120000
|4.32
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.44
|11800
|4.11
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.29
|12500
|3.86
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|2.20
|270000
|3.70
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|2.10
|20509
|3.54
|Equity
|Cartrade Tech
|Retailing
|2.08
|22983
|3.51
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.85
|21000
|3.12
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.78
|9500
|3.00
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.65
|6000
|2.77
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.63
|12000
|2.74
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.61
|8800
|2.70
|Equity
|Baazar Style
|Retailing
|1.60
|128554
|2.69
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.57
|105500
|2.64
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.55
|118000
|2.62
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|1.42
|115000
|2.38
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.39
|7963
|2.34
|Equity
|CreditAcc. Gram.
|Finance
|1.34
|24500
|2.25
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.29
|55000
|2.17
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|1.21
|6000
|2.04
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|1.12
|4000
|1.88
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.11
|13100
|1.87
|Equity
|TD Power Systems
|Electrical Equipment
|1.11
|60500
|1.86
|Equity
|Deepak Nitrite
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.10
|10000
|1.85
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.07
|4350
|1.80
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.02
|70000
|1.72
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.01
|10700
|1.70
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|0.98
|92000
|1.64
|Equity
|Castrol India
|Petroleum Products
|0.95
|75000
|1.59
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.87
|4000
|1.47
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.84
|9000
|1.41
|Equity
|Titagarh Rail
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.75
|18220
|1.26
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.71
|4500
|1.19
|Equity
|Zaggle Prepaid
|IT - Services
|0.62
|29960
|1.03
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.52
|1800
|0.87
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|0.51
|5500
|0.86
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.45
|12000
|0.76
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.14
|500
|0.23
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.05
|5500
|0.09
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.03
|5000
|0.04
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.82
|0
|6.44
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.12
|0
|-0.21
