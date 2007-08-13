iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Bank of India Bluechip Fund IDCW

Bank of India Bluechip Fund IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Bank of India Bluechip Fund IDCW

AMC

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

08-Jun-2021

Fund Manager

Alok Singh

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

168.61

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Bank of India Bluechip Fund IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  14.7

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

For Redemption/switch out - of up to 10% of the initial units allotted - within 1 year from the date allotment - Nil 1.00% - If the units are swiched out within 1 year from the date of allotment of units Nil - If the units are redeemed/switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment of units.

Bank of India Bluechip Fund IDCW- NAV Chart

Bank of India Bluechip Fund IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.8
8.32
-8.01
-12.18
-3.28
11.2
-
10.77
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Bank of India Bluechip Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Bank of India Bluechip Fund IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bharti Airtel5,500
DLF12,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Grasim Inds6,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks9.509250016.02
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks5.001223878.43
EquityICICI BankBanks4.73662007.97
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products3.91550006.60
EquityShriram FinanceFinance3.811040006.41
EquityNTPCPower3.401840005.73
EquityNTPC GreenPower3.296360005.55
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals3.161350005.32
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.98450005.02
EquityCoforgeIT - Software2.8264504.74
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals2.59460004.37
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.59258464.36
EquityREC LtdFinance2.561200004.32
EquityTCSIT - Software2.44118004.11
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense2.29125003.86
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals2.202700003.70
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles2.10205093.54
EquityCartrade TechRetailing2.08229833.51
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software1.85210003.12
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.7895003.00
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment1.6560002.77
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.63120002.74
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables1.6188002.70
EquityBaazar StyleRetailing1.601285542.69
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.571055002.64
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.551180002.62
EquityJio FinancialFinance1.421150002.38
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.3979632.34
EquityCreditAcc. Gram.Finance1.34245002.25
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.29550002.17
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing1.2160002.04
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products1.1240001.88
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance1.11131001.87
EquityTD Power SystemsElectrical Equipment1.11605001.86
EquityDeepak NitriteChemicals & Petrochemicals1.10100001.85
EquityKaynes TechIndustrial Manufacturing1.0743501.80
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.02700001.72
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.01107001.70
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment0.98920001.64
EquityCastrol IndiaPetroleum Products0.95750001.59
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.8740001.47
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software0.8490001.41
EquityTitagarh RailIndustrial Manufacturing0.75182201.26
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.7145001.19
EquityZaggle PrepaidIT - Services0.62299601.03
EquityTrentRetailing0.5218000.87
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services0.5155000.86
EquityDLFRealty0.45120000.76
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.145000.23
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.0555000.09
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.0350000.04
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.8206.44
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.120-0.21

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Bank of India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Aug-2007
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,503.32
Trustee/s:
Mr. Ram Krishna Sinha, Robin Clark, S Venkatachalam, BOI Star Trustee Services
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Mohit Bhatia
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Ms.Pushpa chaudhary, Mr. M. Karthikeyan, Mr. Praveen Kumar Gupta
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Harish Kumar, Rajesh Chawathe
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Roshni Pawar
Fund Manager/s:
Alok Singh
Auditors:
S Panse & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
B/204, Tower 1,Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao kadam marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013
Contact Nos:
022 - 61249000
Fax:
022 - 61249001
Email:
service@boimf.in
Website:
www.boimf.in

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.