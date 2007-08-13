iifl-logo
Bank of India Business Cycle Fund Regular G

Bank of India Business Cycle Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Bank of India Business Cycle Fund Regular G

AMC

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

09-Aug-2024

Fund Manager

Alok Singh

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

472.19

Bank of India Business Cycle Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  8.51

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

NIL - There will be no exit load within 3 months from the date of allotment for redemption/switch out upto 10% of the units allotted. 1% - Any redemption/switch out in excess of the above mentioned limit would be subject to an exit load of 1%, if the units are redeemed/ switched out within 3 months from the date of allotment of units. NIL - There will be no exit load on any redemption/switch out after 3 months from the date of allotment of units.

Bank of India Business Cycle Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Bank of India Business Cycle Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.71
9.24
-14.55
-14.72
-
-
-
-14.9
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Bank of India Business Cycle Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Bank of India Business Cycle Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Baazar Style51,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Trent18,500
Jio Financial3,70,000
Tata Technolog.41,495

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks6.9719000032.91
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks5.5237865926.08
EquityNTPCPower3.7256400017.56
EquityREC LtdFinance3.2042000015.13
EquityNTPC GreenPower3.05165000014.39
EquityICICI BankBanks3.0111800014.20
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.768300013.03
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables2.66900012.54
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower2.5147291911.86
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)2.367600011.12
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment2.252300010.63
EquitySky GoldConsumer Durables2.2433309010.59
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.183980810.29
EquityBSECapital Markets2.06210009.73
EquityZomato LtdRetailing2.024300009.55
EquityZaggle PrepaidIT - Services1.802444558.48
EquityTips MusicEntertainment1.611290007.62
EquityCartrade TechRetailing1.59491487.51
EquityTata Power Co.Power1.542140007.25
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets1.54200007.25
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.42600006.69
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty1.41450006.68
EquityPNB HousingFinance1.29800006.10
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services1.28100006.05
EquityK P R Mill LtdTextiles & Apparels1.27750006.01
EquityV-Mart RetailRetailing1.27200005.98
EquityNuvama WealthCapital Markets1.26110005.94
EquitySchneider Elect.Electrical Equipment1.19920005.63
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services1.17770005.51
EquityGanesha Ecosphe.Textiles & Apparels1.17420005.51
EquityTorrent PowerPower1.12420005.30
EquityUnicommerceIT - Software1.124955525.29
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products1.10110005.18
EquityA B Real EstatePaper, Forest & Jute Products1.07270285.03
EquityHi-Tech PipesIndustrial Products1.064831425.00
EquityKaynes TechIndustrial Manufacturing1.05120004.97
EquityMrs BectorsFood Products1.03370004.88
EquityPrudent Corp.Capital Markets1.02290964.81
EquityAditya VisionRetailing1.011095724.75
EquityGufic BioSciencePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.991420504.69
EquityTD Power SystemsElectrical Equipment0.981500004.63
EquityPraj IndustriesIndustrial Manufacturing0.96930004.54
EquityTinna RubberIndustrial Products0.93487684.44
EquitySJS EnterprisesAuto Components0.90498044.24
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets0.88810004.15
EquityLandmark CarsAutomobiles0.85900004.01
EquityTriveni TurbineElectrical Equipment0.83810003.93
EquityNetweb Technol.IT - Services0.83270003.92
EquitySafari Inds.Consumer Durables0.82180813.86
EquityEthos LtdConsumer Durables0.81151003.80
EquityTejas NetworksTelecom - Equipment & Accessories0.77510003.62
EquityArvind Fashions.Retailing0.76946003.60
EquitySterling & Wils.Construction0.761410003.60
EquityGo Fashion (I)Retailing0.68458493.25
EquityGalaxy Surfact.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.68145603.19
EquityV2 RetailRetailing0.57171162.69
EquityAmara Raja Ener.Auto Components0.54260002.54
EquityBaazar StyleRetailing0.23510001.07
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.02100000.09
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-8.46039.94
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.170-0.88

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Bank of India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Aug-2007
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,503.32
Trustee/s:
Mr. Ram Krishna Sinha, Robin Clark, S Venkatachalam, BOI Star Trustee Services
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Mohit Bhatia
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Ms.Pushpa chaudhary, Mr. M. Karthikeyan, Mr. Praveen Kumar Gupta
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Harish Kumar, Rajesh Chawathe
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Roshni Pawar
Fund Manager/s:
Alok Singh
Auditors:
S Panse & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
B/204, Tower 1,Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao kadam marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013
Contact Nos:
022 - 61249000
Fax:
022 - 61249001
Email:
service@boimf.in
Website:
www.boimf.in

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

