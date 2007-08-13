Bank of India Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bank of India Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct G
AMC
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Alok Singh
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 63.39
Bank of India Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 35.3069
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% if redeemed before 12 months from date of allotment.
Bank of India Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Bank of India Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.12
2.63
-0.39
-0.18
3.77
7.24
13.15
8.52
|Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
|Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
|Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98
Bank of India Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bank of India Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 10000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|1.78
|1555
|1.13
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.60
|14000
|1.01
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|1.44
|95000
|0.91
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.04
|20000
|0.66
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|1.03
|5250
|0.65
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.97
|23000
|0.61
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.83
|35000
|0.52
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.82
|12801
|0.52
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.81
|1050
|0.51
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|0.78
|12000
|0.49
|Equity
|TD Power Systems
|Electrical Equipment
|0.71
|14000
|0.44
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|0.62
|2500
|0.39
|Equity
|SJS Enterprises
|Auto Components
|0.59
|4600
|0.37
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|0.59
|2200
|0.37
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.57
|7500
|0.36
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|0.54
|2100
|0.34
|Equity
|CreditAcc. Gram.
|Finance
|0.53
|3679
|0.33
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.52
|650
|0.33
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|0.52
|4100
|0.32
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|0.47
|28000
|0.29
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.44
|10000
|0.28
|Equity
|Wockhardt
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.41
|2000
|0.25
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|0.29
|1500
|0.18
|Equity
|Triven.Engg.Ind.
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.26
|4515
|0.16
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.26
|5000
|0.16
|Equity
|Zaggle Prepaid
|IT - Services
|0.24
|4634
|0.14
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.22
|120
|0.13
|Equity
|Quadrant Future
|Industrial Products
|0.14
|1801
|0.08
|Equity
|Senco Gold
|Consumer Durables
|0.13
|3306
|0.08
|Equity
|Jupiter Wagons
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.12
|2483
|0.07
|Equity
|Laxmi Dental
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|0.09
|1346
|0.05
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.03
|1200
|0.02
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|7.94
|500000
|5.04
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|7.91
|500000
|5.02
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|4.71
|300000
|2.99
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.16
|200000
|2.01
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|3.16
|200000
|2.00
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.16
|200000
|2.00
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.14
|200000
|1.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|8.00
|500000
|5.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|7.27
|459000
|4.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|4.30
|266000
|2.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|2.23
|137500
|1.41
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|7.54
|500000
|4.79
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.49
|100000
|0.94
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.54
|35000
|0.34
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|13.69
|0
|8.69
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.05
|0
|1.28
