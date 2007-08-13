iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Bank of India Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW M

Bank of India Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW M

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Bank of India Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW M

AMC

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Debt Oriented

Launch Date

28-Mar-2013

Fund Manager

Alok Singh

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

63.39

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Bank of India Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  15.7302

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1% if redeemed before 12 months from date of allotment.

Bank of India Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart

Bank of India Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.12
2.63
-0.39
-0.19
3.76
7.18
13.06
8.61
Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Bank of India Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
28-Jun-202130

Bank of India Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

10000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
S A I L28,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
TCS1,200
TCS1,200

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityCoforgeIT - Software1.7815551.13
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.60140001.01
EquityNTPC GreenPower1.44950000.91
EquityNTPCPower1.04200000.66
EquityICICI BankBanks1.0352500.65
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.97230000.61
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.83350000.52
EquityREC LtdFinance0.82128010.52
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.8110500.51
EquityITCDiversified FMCG0.78120000.49
EquityTD Power SystemsElectrical Equipment0.71140000.44
EquityInfosysIT - Software0.6225000.39
EquitySJS EnterprisesAuto Components0.5946000.37
EquityHDFC BankBanks0.5922000.37
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.5775000.36
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services0.5421000.34
EquityCreditAcc. Gram.Finance0.5336790.33
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.526500.33
EquityPNB HousingFinance0.5241000.32
EquityS A I LFerrous Metals0.47280000.29
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.44100000.28
EquityWockhardtPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.4120000.25
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products0.2915000.18
EquityTriven.Engg.Ind.Agricultural Food & other Products0.2645150.16
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.2650000.16
EquityZaggle PrepaidIT - Services0.2446340.14
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.221200.13
EquityQuadrant FutureIndustrial Products0.1418010.08
EquitySenco GoldConsumer Durables0.1333060.08
EquityJupiter WagonsIndustrial Manufacturing0.1224830.07
EquityLaxmi DentalHealthcare Equipment & Supplies0.0913460.05
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.0312000.02
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-7.945000005.04
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-7.915000005.02
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-4.713000002.99
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-3.162000002.01
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-3.162000002.00
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-3.162000002.00
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-3.142000001.99
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-8.005000005.08
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-7.274590004.62
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-4.302660002.73
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-2.231375001.41
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-7.545000004.79
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.491000000.94
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.54350000.34
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-13.6908.69
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.0501.28

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Bank of India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Aug-2007
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,503.32
Trustee/s:
Mr. Ram Krishna Sinha, Robin Clark, S Venkatachalam, BOI Star Trustee Services
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Mohit Bhatia
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Ms.Pushpa chaudhary, Mr. M. Karthikeyan, Mr. Praveen Kumar Gupta
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Harish Kumar, Rajesh Chawathe
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Roshni Pawar
Fund Manager/s:
Alok Singh
Auditors:
S Panse & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
B/204, Tower 1,Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao kadam marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013
Contact Nos:
022 - 61249000
Fax:
022 - 61249001
Email:
service@boimf.in
Website:
www.boimf.in

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.