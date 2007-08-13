Bank of India Consumption Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bank of India Consumption Fund Direct G
AMC
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Media
Launch Date
: 29-Nov-2024
Fund Manager
: Nitin Gosar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 373.01
Bank of India Consumption Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.65
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If redeemed /switched-out within 12 months from the date of allotment: For 10% of investments-: Nil For remaining investments: 1% If redeemed/switched-out after 12 months from the date of allotment: Nil
Bank of India Consumption Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Bank of India Consumption Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.41
7.94
-3.78
-
-
-
-
-3.5
|Category Avg
0.67
6.05
-9.3
-13.69
6.4
18.13
29.88
4.31
|Category Best
1.14
7.94
-3.78
-11.03
16.37
18.87
30.62
21.05
|Category Worst
-0.42
4.43
-12.93
-17.52
-8.34
17.39
29.15
-11.9
Bank of India Consumption Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bank of India Consumption Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|9.79
|232500
|36.50
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|8.85
|835818
|33.01
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|6.17
|50073
|23.01
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|4.89
|70563
|18.24
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|4.14
|42000
|15.46
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|3.87
|23847
|14.43
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|3.67
|140044
|13.69
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|3.64
|854048
|13.56
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|3.25
|71628
|12.11
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.08
|78568
|11.49
|Equity
|ERIS Lifescience
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.99
|94330
|11.15
|Equity
|A B Real Estate
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|2.87
|57404
|10.69
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|2.84
|71376
|10.59
|Equity
|Manorama Indust.
|Food Products
|2.77
|108621
|10.35
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|2.76
|194525
|10.30
|Equity
|Tips Music
|Entertainment
|2.74
|172723
|10.20
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|2.63
|68489
|9.79
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.60
|8121
|9.70
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.33
|391279
|8.69
|Equity
|Gabriel India
|Auto Components
|2.20
|176911
|8.20
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|2.19
|42572
|8.16
|Equity
|Senco Gold
|Consumer Durables
|2.18
|277364
|8.14
|Equity
|Balrampur Chini
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|2.08
|174997
|7.77
|Equity
|Aditya Vision
|Retailing
|2.05
|176028
|7.64
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.43
|21431
|5.32
|Equity
|SJS Enterprises
|Auto Components
|1.40
|61303
|5.22
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.29
|78030
|4.81
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|1.25
|56500
|4.66
|Equity
|Landmark Cars
|Automobiles
|1.23
|102995
|4.59
|Equity
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.23
|9680
|4.57
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.16
|27165
|4.32
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|0.82
|2198
|3.06
|Equity
|Go Fashion (I)
|Retailing
|0.81
|42622
|3.02
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.39
|3013
|1.46
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.03
|13000
|0.12
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.40
|0
|8.94
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.02
|0
|-0.13
