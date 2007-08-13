iifl-logo
Bank of India Consumption Fund Regular IDCW

Bank of India Consumption Fund Regular IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Bank of India Consumption Fund Regular IDCW

AMC

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Media

Launch Date

29-Nov-2024

Fund Manager

Nitin Gosar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

373.01

Bank of India Consumption Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  9.61

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If redeemed /switched-out within 12 months from the date of allotment: For 10% of investments-: Nil For remaining investments: 1% If redeemed/switched-out after 12 months from the date of allotment: Nil

Bank of India Consumption Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart

Bank of India Consumption Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.41
7.73
-4.09
-
-
-
-
-3.9
Category Avg
0.67
6.05
-9.3
-13.69
6.4
18.13
29.88
4.31
Category Best
1.14
7.94
-3.78
-11.03
16.37
18.87
30.62
21.05
Category Worst
-0.42
4.43
-12.93
-17.52
-8.34
17.39
29.15
-11.9

Bank of India Consumption Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Bank of India Consumption Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services9.7923250036.50
EquityITCDiversified FMCG8.8583581833.01
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products6.175007323.01
EquityM & MAutomobiles4.897056318.24
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles4.144200015.46
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services3.872384714.43
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services3.6714004413.69
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing3.6485404813.56
EquityICICI LombardInsurance3.257162812.11
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)3.087856811.49
EquityERIS LifesciencePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.999433011.15
EquityA B Real EstatePaper, Forest & Jute Products2.875740410.69
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty2.847137610.59
EquityManorama Indust.Food Products2.7710862110.35
EquityEmamiPersonal Products2.7619452510.30
EquityTips MusicEntertainment2.7417272310.20
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance2.63684899.79
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles2.6081219.70
EquityZomato LtdRetailing2.333912798.69
EquityGabriel IndiaAuto Components2.201769118.20
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables2.19425728.16
EquitySenco GoldConsumer Durables2.182773648.14
EquityBalrampur ChiniAgricultural Food & other Products2.081749977.77
EquityAditya VisionRetailing2.051760287.64
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.43214315.32
EquitySJS EnterprisesAuto Components1.40613035.22
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.29780304.81
EquityUno MindaAuto Components1.25565004.66
EquityLandmark CarsAutomobiles1.231029954.59
EquityBayer Crop Sci.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals1.2396804.57
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.16271654.32
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables0.8221983.06
EquityGo Fashion (I)Retailing0.81426223.02
EquityTrentRetailing0.3930131.46
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.03130000.12
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.4008.94
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.020-0.13

Key information

Fund House:
Bank of India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Aug-2007
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,503.32
Trustee/s:
Mr. Ram Krishna Sinha, Robin Clark, S Venkatachalam, BOI Star Trustee Services
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Mohit Bhatia
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Ms.Pushpa chaudhary, Mr. M. Karthikeyan, Mr. Praveen Kumar Gupta
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Harish Kumar, Rajesh Chawathe
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Roshni Pawar
Fund Manager/s:
Nitin Gosar
Auditors:
S Panse & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
B/204, Tower 1,Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao kadam marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013
Contact Nos:
022 - 61249000
Fax:
022 - 61249001
Email:
service@boimf.in
Website:
www.boimf.in

