Bank of India Credit Risk Fund Direct

Exit Load %

: 4.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment. 3.00% - If redeemed/switched out after 12 months but within 24 months from the date of allotment. 2.00% - If redeemed/switched out after 24 months but within 36 mothes from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 36 months from the date of allotment.