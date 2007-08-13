Bank of India Credit Risk Fund Regular
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bank of India Credit Risk Fund Regular
AMC
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 06-Feb-2015
Fund Manager
: Alok Singh
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 113.54
Bank of India Credit Risk Fund Regular - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.0322
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 4.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment. 3.00% - If redeemed/switched out after 12 months but within 24 months from the date of allotment. 2.00% - If redeemed/switched out after 24 months but within 36 mothes from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 36 months from the date of allotment.
Bank of India Credit Risk Fund Regular- NAV Chart
Bank of India Credit Risk Fund Regular- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.65
1.09
1.94
3.17
5.39
5.38
9.68
1.84
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Bank of India Credit Risk Fund Regular- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bank of India Credit Risk Fund Regular- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Preference Shares
|Amanta Healthcar
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|2291890
|0.00
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|R C F
|-/-
|8.91
|1000000
|10.03
|Corporate Debts
|JSW Steel
|-/-
|8.89
|1000000
|10.01
|Corporate Debts
|Nirma
|-/-
|8.88
|1000000
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|8.87
|1000000
|9.99
|Corporate Debts
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|8.87
|1000000
|9.98
|Corporate Debts
|Manappuram Fin.
|-/-
|8.86
|1000000
|9.97
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|8.86
|1000000
|9.97
|Corporate Debts
|Nuvoco Vistas
|-/-
|4.43
|500000
|4.98
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|8.69
|1000000
|9.78
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|24.36
|0
|27.43
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.02
|0
|-0.03
