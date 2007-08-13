iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Eco G

Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Eco G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Eco G

AMC

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Tax Planning

Launch Date

12-Dec-2008

Fund Manager

Alok Singh

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1182.15

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Eco G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  161.3

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Nil

Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Eco G- NAV Chart

Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Eco G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.79
10.1
-11.57
-12.94
-3.21
15.35
28.29
18.83
Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Eco G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Eco G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Maruti Suzuki7,500
Blue Star31,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Jio Financial7,20,000
Larsen & Toubro46,000
Tata Technolog.46,047

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.2035500061.50
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks4.8983900057.79
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals4.72141200055.73
EquityCoforgeIT - Software4.096560048.29
EquityAmi OrganicsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.9616147135.01
EquityICICI BankBanks2.9028500034.31
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables2.832400033.44
EquityNTPCPower2.5295500029.74
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense2.258600026.55
EquitySwan EnergyDiversified2.2465000026.52
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals2.2115700026.17
EquityNTPC GreenPower2.20298451526.04
EquityGeneral InsurancInsurance2.1368400025.23
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.0115100023.71
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals1.98170600023.40
EquityTCSIT - Software1.976700023.33
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment1.965000023.11
EquityInfosysIT - Software1.9313500022.78
EquityREC LtdFinance1.8962000022.33
EquityUno MindaAuto Components1.8927000022.29
EquityPrudent Corp.Capital Markets1.8213000021.51
EquityTata Power Co.Power1.8062700021.26
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.7919000021.21
EquityHEGIndustrial Products1.7658000020.78
EquityZaggle PrepaidIT - Services1.6456000019.43
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software1.5912600018.74
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components1.5417900018.19
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.463500017.27
EquityBalrampur ChiniAgricultural Food & other Products1.4538612917.15
EquityDeepak NitriteChemicals & Petrochemicals1.439150016.93
EquityCMS Info SystemsCommercial Services & Supplies1.3936000016.48
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty1.3811000016.32
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products1.3813600016.32
EquityTriven.Engg.Ind.Agricultural Food & other Products1.3244676915.58
EquityDLFRealty1.3124400015.50
EquityK P R Mill LtdTextiles & Apparels1.2919000015.23
EquityIndian BankBanks1.2428600014.60
EquityBank of BarodaBanks1.1468584213.51
EquityKPIT Technologi.IT - Software1.1010900013.05
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance1.088900012.73
EquityInox IndiaIndustrial Products1.0412800012.27
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.027600012.10
EquityPNB HousingFinance1.0215800012.06
EquityPoly MedicureHealthcare Equipment & Supplies1.025920012.05
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages1.0027000011.77
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance0.9129500010.74
EquityC D S LCapital Markets0.81860009.52
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.7675008.95
EquityJupiter WagonsIndustrial Manufacturing0.753037888.81
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.74290008.74
EquitySterling & Wils.Construction0.723310008.45
EquityTitagarh RailIndustrial Manufacturing0.711200008.36
EquityAdvanced EnzymePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.582620896.81
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables0.50310005.94
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment0.412700004.83
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.587000006.89
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-0.172000001.95
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.01100000.09
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.76044.43
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.190-1.95

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Bank of India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Aug-2007
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,503.32
Trustee/s:
Mr. Ram Krishna Sinha, Robin Clark, S Venkatachalam, BOI Star Trustee Services
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Mohit Bhatia
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Ms.Pushpa chaudhary, Mr. M. Karthikeyan, Mr. Praveen Kumar Gupta
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Harish Kumar, Rajesh Chawathe
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Roshni Pawar
Fund Manager/s:
Alok Singh
Auditors:
S Panse & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
B/204, Tower 1,Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao kadam marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013
Contact Nos:
022 - 61249000
Fax:
022 - 61249001
Email:
service@boimf.in
Website:
www.boimf.in

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.