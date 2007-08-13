Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Eco G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Eco G
AMC
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Tax Planning
Launch Date
: 12-Dec-2008
Fund Manager
: Alok Singh
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1182.15
Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Eco G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 161.3
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Eco G- NAV Chart
Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Eco G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.79
10.1
-11.57
-12.94
-3.21
15.35
28.29
18.83
|Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
|Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
|Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07
Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Eco G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Eco G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.20
|355000
|61.50
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|4.89
|839000
|57.79
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|4.72
|1412000
|55.73
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|4.09
|65600
|48.29
|Equity
|Ami Organics
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.96
|161471
|35.01
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.90
|285000
|34.31
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|2.83
|24000
|33.44
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.52
|955000
|29.74
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.25
|86000
|26.55
|Equity
|Swan Energy
|Diversified
|2.24
|650000
|26.52
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|2.21
|157000
|26.17
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|2.20
|2984515
|26.04
|Equity
|General Insuranc
|Insurance
|2.13
|684000
|25.23
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.01
|151000
|23.71
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.98
|1706000
|23.40
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.97
|67000
|23.33
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.96
|50000
|23.11
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.93
|135000
|22.78
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.89
|620000
|22.33
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|1.89
|270000
|22.29
|Equity
|Prudent Corp.
|Capital Markets
|1.82
|130000
|21.51
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|1.80
|627000
|21.26
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.79
|190000
|21.21
|Equity
|HEG
|Industrial Products
|1.76
|580000
|20.78
|Equity
|Zaggle Prepaid
|IT - Services
|1.64
|560000
|19.43
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.59
|126000
|18.74
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.54
|179000
|18.19
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.46
|35000
|17.27
|Equity
|Balrampur Chini
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.45
|386129
|17.15
|Equity
|Deepak Nitrite
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.43
|91500
|16.93
|Equity
|CMS Info Systems
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.39
|360000
|16.48
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|1.38
|110000
|16.32
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.38
|136000
|16.32
|Equity
|Triven.Engg.Ind.
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.32
|446769
|15.58
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|1.31
|244000
|15.50
|Equity
|K P R Mill Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.29
|190000
|15.23
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|1.24
|286000
|14.60
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|1.14
|685842
|13.51
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|1.10
|109000
|13.05
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.08
|89000
|12.73
|Equity
|Inox India
|Industrial Products
|1.04
|128000
|12.27
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.02
|76000
|12.10
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|1.02
|158000
|12.06
|Equity
|Poly Medicure
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|1.02
|59200
|12.05
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|1.00
|270000
|11.77
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|0.91
|295000
|10.74
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|0.81
|86000
|9.52
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.76
|7500
|8.95
|Equity
|Jupiter Wagons
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.75
|303788
|8.81
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.74
|29000
|8.74
|Equity
|Sterling & Wils.
|Construction
|0.72
|331000
|8.45
|Equity
|Titagarh Rail
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.71
|120000
|8.36
|Equity
|Advanced Enzyme
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.58
|262089
|6.81
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|0.50
|31000
|5.94
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|0.41
|270000
|4.83
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.58
|700000
|6.89
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.17
|200000
|1.95
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.01
|10000
|0.09
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.76
|0
|44.43
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.19
|0
|-1.95
