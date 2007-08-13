Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund G
AMC
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 10-Jun-2020
Fund Manager
: Alok Singh
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1786.77
Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 31.68
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund G- NAV Chart
Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.62
10.73
-12.31
-12.29
1.18
17.24
-
27.38
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.09
|525000
|90.95
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|4.88
|1266000
|87.20
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|4.46
|2021000
|79.77
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|3.98
|96500
|71.04
|Equity
|Lloyds Metals
|Ferrous Metals
|3.31
|580000
|59.22
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.70
|156000
|48.17
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|2.54
|5208205
|45.45
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.48
|368000
|44.31
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.28
|260000
|40.82
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|2.12
|1050000
|37.83
|Equity
|Swan Energy
|Diversified
|2.08
|910000
|37.12
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.02
|214000
|36.11
|Equity
|Ami Organics
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.00
|164961
|35.77
|Equity
|CreditAcc. Gram.
|Finance
|2.00
|388242
|35.68
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.94
|310000
|34.61
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.93
|1105000
|34.41
|Equity
|Nuvama Wealth
|Capital Markets
|1.84
|61000
|32.94
|Equity
|Zaggle Prepaid
|IT - Services
|1.78
|916699
|31.81
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.76
|68000
|31.43
|Equity
|Cartrade Tech
|Retailing
|1.73
|202240
|30.91
|Equity
|Castrol India
|Petroleum Products
|1.69
|1420000
|30.19
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.67
|201000
|29.90
|Equity
|Sky Gold
|Consumer Durables
|1.67
|938916
|29.86
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.66
|291000
|29.58
|Equity
|General Insuranc
|Insurance
|1.65
|800000
|29.51
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|1.59
|137000
|28.40
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.58
|81000
|28.21
|Equity
|Netweb Technol.
|IT - Services
|1.55
|190000
|27.62
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.54
|165000
|27.50
|Equity
|Balrampur Chini
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.44
|579464
|25.74
|Equity
|HEG
|Industrial Products
|1.42
|709000
|25.41
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.41
|51000
|25.17
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|1.39
|300000
|24.77
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.24
|185000
|22.20
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|1.22
|172000
|21.72
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.17
|850000
|20.93
|Equity
|Prudent Corp.
|Capital Markets
|1.17
|126000
|20.84
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.16
|1505000
|20.64
|Equity
|Sumitomo Chemi.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.07
|416000
|19.16
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|1.06
|158000
|18.91
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.03
|115000
|18.32
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.02
|562000
|18.17
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|1.01
|355000
|18.13
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|1.01
|191000
|18.08
|Equity
|Triven.Engg.Ind.
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.00
|511000
|17.82
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|1.00
|904158
|17.81
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|1.00
|120000
|17.81
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.97
|14500
|17.32
|Equity
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|Industrial Products
|0.97
|1664611
|17.25
|Equity
|Aditya Vision
|Retailing
|0.88
|360803
|15.67
|Equity
|Senco Gold
|Consumer Durables
|0.87
|527567
|15.49
|Equity
|Sanstar
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.84
|1605816
|15.08
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|0.81
|395000
|14.38
|Equity
|Quality Power El
|Electrical Equipment
|0.73
|344000
|12.98
|Equity
|Jupiter Wagons
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.66
|408100
|11.84
|Equity
|Titagarh Rail
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.65
|166000
|11.57
|Equity
|Sterling & Wils.
|Construction
|0.62
|435000
|11.11
|Equity
|Rane Holdings
|Finance
|0.58
|87000
|10.44
|Equity
|Advanced Enzyme
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.41
|279601
|7.26
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.16
|302000
|2.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.11
|200000
|1.95
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.99
|0
|35.53
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.45
|0
|7.99
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.04
|0
|-0.16
