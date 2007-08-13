iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund G

Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund G

AMC

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

10-Jun-2020

Fund Manager

Alok Singh

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1786.77

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  31.68

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund G- NAV Chart

Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.62
10.73
-12.31
-12.29
1.18
17.24
-
27.38
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Maruti Suzuki14,500
Quality Power El3,44,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Jio Financial8,30,000
Larsen & Toubro56,000
Tata Technolog.67,289

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.0952500090.95
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks4.88126600087.20
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals4.46202100079.77
EquityCoforgeIT - Software3.989650071.04
EquityLloyds MetalsFerrous Metals3.3158000059.22
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense2.7015600048.17
EquityNTPC GreenPower2.54520820545.45
EquityICICI BankBanks2.4836800044.31
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.2826000040.82
EquityREC LtdFinance2.12105000037.83
EquitySwan EnergyDiversified2.0891000037.12
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.0221400036.11
EquityAmi OrganicsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.0016496135.77
EquityCreditAcc. Gram.Finance2.0038824235.68
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.9431000034.61
EquityNTPCPower1.93110500034.41
EquityNuvama WealthCapital Markets1.846100032.94
EquityZaggle PrepaidIT - Services1.7891669931.81
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment1.766800031.43
EquityCartrade TechRetailing1.7320224030.91
EquityCastrol IndiaPetroleum Products1.69142000030.19
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software1.6720100029.90
EquitySky GoldConsumer Durables1.6793891629.86
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components1.6629100029.58
EquityGeneral InsurancInsurance1.6580000029.51
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages1.5913700028.40
EquityTCSIT - Software1.588100028.21
EquityNetweb Technol.IT - Services1.5519000027.62
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.5416500027.50
EquityBalrampur ChiniAgricultural Food & other Products1.4457946425.74
EquityHEGIndustrial Products1.4270900025.41
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.415100025.17
EquityUno MindaAuto Components1.3930000024.77
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products1.2418500022.20
EquityTorrent PowerPower1.2217200021.72
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.1785000020.93
EquityPrudent Corp.Capital Markets1.1712600020.84
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals1.16150500020.64
EquitySumitomo Chemi.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals1.0741600019.16
EquityKPIT Technologi.IT - Software1.0615800018.91
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.0311500018.32
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services1.0256200018.17
EquityIndian BankBanks1.0135500018.13
EquityBrigade Enterpr.Realty1.0119100018.08
EquityTriven.Engg.Ind.Agricultural Food & other Products1.0051100017.82
EquityBank of BarodaBanks1.0090415817.81
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty1.0012000017.81
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.971450017.32
EquityHi-Tech PipesIndustrial Products0.97166461117.25
EquityAditya VisionRetailing0.8836080315.67
EquitySenco GoldConsumer Durables0.8752756715.49
EquitySanstarAgricultural Food & other Products0.84160581615.08
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance0.8139500014.38
EquityQuality Power ElElectrical Equipment0.7334400012.98
EquityJupiter WagonsIndustrial Manufacturing0.6640810011.84
EquityTitagarh RailIndustrial Manufacturing0.6516600011.57
EquitySterling & Wils.Construction0.6243500011.11
EquityRane HoldingsFinance0.588700010.44
EquityAdvanced EnzymePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.412796017.26
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.163020002.85
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-0.112000001.95
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.99035.53
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-0.4507.99
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.040-0.16

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Bank of India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Aug-2007
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,503.32
Trustee/s:
Mr. Ram Krishna Sinha, Robin Clark, S Venkatachalam, BOI Star Trustee Services
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Mohit Bhatia
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Ms.Pushpa chaudhary, Mr. M. Karthikeyan, Mr. Praveen Kumar Gupta
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Harish Kumar, Rajesh Chawathe
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Roshni Pawar
Fund Manager/s:
Alok Singh
Auditors:
S Panse & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
B/204, Tower 1,Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao kadam marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013
Contact Nos:
022 - 61249000
Fax:
022 - 61249001
Email:
service@boimf.in
Website:
www.boimf.in

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.