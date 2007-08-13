Bank of India Large Mid Cap Equity Fund Dir IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bank of India Large Mid Cap Equity Fund Dir IDCW Q
AMC
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Nitin Gosar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 327.89
Invest wise with Expert advice
Bank of India Large Mid Cap Equity Fund Dir IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 25.52
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed within 1 year from the date of allotment. (W.E.F.: 01st January, 2011) Nil - If redeemed switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Bank of India Large Mid Cap Equity Fund Dir IDCW Q- NAV Chart
Bank of India Large Mid Cap Equity Fund Dir IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.62
9.15
-8.03
-11.48
1.67
15.2
26.44
13.7
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Bank of India Large Mid Cap Equity Fund Dir IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
Bank of India Large Mid Cap Equity Fund Dir IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.59
|162500
|28.15
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.24
|115827
|13.90
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.59
|37209
|11.77
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|3.53
|68455
|11.57
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|3.35
|340000
|10.99
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|3.02
|194053
|9.91
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|2.95
|245403
|9.68
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.95
|50891
|9.68
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.66
|25062
|8.72
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.61
|124155
|8.55
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.56
|22811
|8.39
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.35
|2532
|7.69
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|2.32
|479911
|7.62
|Equity
|Manorama Indust.
|Food Products
|2.18
|75070
|7.15
|Equity
|General Insuranc
|Insurance
|2.13
|189535
|6.99
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.12
|223346
|6.95
|Equity
|ERIS Lifescience
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.10
|58227
|6.88
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|2.05
|195706
|6.70
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|2.03
|11004
|6.66
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.87
|99260
|6.12
|Equity
|Endurance Tech.
|Auto Components
|1.81
|33630
|5.93
|Equity
|Lloyds Metals
|Ferrous Metals
|1.78
|57246
|5.84
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.78
|39889
|5.83
|Equity
|Deepak Nitrite
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.77
|31425
|5.81
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|1.77
|99022
|5.79
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.69
|58278
|5.54
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.66
|150652
|5.42
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|1.57
|34766
|5.16
|Equity
|Vijaya Diagnost.
|Healthcare Services
|1.49
|53529
|4.90
|Equity
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.49
|10341
|4.89
|Equity
|H U D C O
|Finance
|1.28
|254334
|4.20
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.27
|16728
|4.15
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|1.19
|5306
|3.90
|Equity
|Swan Energy
|Diversified
|1.19
|95544
|3.89
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.17
|180859
|3.85
|Equity
|Senco Gold
|Consumer Durables
|1.17
|130626
|3.83
|Equity
|Tips Music
|Entertainment
|1.15
|64073
|3.78
|Equity
|Zaggle Prepaid
|IT - Services
|1.12
|106270
|3.68
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.06
|24185
|3.45
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.05
|7833
|3.43
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.05
|289860
|3.43
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.99
|3190
|3.23
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.89
|26222
|2.92
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.86
|6076
|2.80
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|0.80
|12024
|2.60
|Equity
|Aditya Vision
|Retailing
|0.79
|59898
|2.60
|Equity
|Ami Organics
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.79
|11919
|2.58
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|0.77
|20869
|2.51
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|0.74
|277800
|2.42
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|0.68
|27439
|2.26
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|0.53
|166726
|1.75
|Equity
|Sterling & Wils.
|Construction
|0.53
|67767
|1.73
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.45
|15246
|1.48
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.32
|7796
|1.05
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.13
|45000
|0.42
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.05
|0
|6.71
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.04
|0
|-0.21
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement