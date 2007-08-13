Bank of India Liquid Fund UR Upto 3Years
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bank of India Liquid Fund UR Upto 3Years
AMC
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 03-Oct-2017
Fund Manager
: Mithraem Bharucha
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1740.74
Bank of India Liquid Fund UR Upto 3Years - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Bank of India Liquid Fund UR Upto 3Years- NAV Chart
Bank of India Liquid Fund UR Upto 3Years- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Bank of India Liquid Fund UR Upto 3Years- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bank of India Liquid Fund UR Upto 3Years- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 0
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.96
|3500000
|35.07
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|5.50
|10000000
|98.41
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|5.17
|9382500
|92.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|4.46
|8100000
|79.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|4.19
|7500000
|74.97
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|4.19
|7500000
|74.97
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|4.13
|7500000
|74.03
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|4.12
|7500000
|73.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|4.11
|7500000
|73.66
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|2.79
|5000000
|49.91
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.77
|5000000
|49.60
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.77
|5000000
|49.52
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.76
|5000000
|49.34
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.76
|5000000
|49.36
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.76
|5000000
|49.34
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|2.75
|5000000
|49.27
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|2.75
|5000000
|49.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.75
|5000000
|49.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.75
|5000000
|49.18
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|2.75
|5000000
|49.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.74
|5000000
|49.13
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.74
|5000000
|49.12
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Secur.Prim
|-/-
|2.74
|5000000
|49.14
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.74
|5000000
|49.11
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|2.74
|5000000
|49.08
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|2.59
|4700000
|46.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|2.48
|4500000
|44.48
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.39
|2500000
|24.82
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.39
|2500000
|24.97
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.39
|2500000
|24.97
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.38
|2500000
|24.72
|Commercial Paper
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|1.38
|2500000
|24.65
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.38
|2500000
|24.79
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|1.37
|2500000
|24.60
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.37
|2500000
|24.54
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.06
|100000
|0.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|1.62
|0
|29.03
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.07
|0
|1.22
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.02
|0
|0.30
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.24
