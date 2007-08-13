Bank of India Manufacturing Infrastr Fund IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bank of India Manufacturing Infrastr Fund IDCW Q
AMC
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Launch Date
: 20-Jan-2010
Fund Manager
: Nitin Gosar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 462.95
Bank of India Manufacturing Infrastr Fund IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 32.86
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% if redeemed within 1 year from the date of allotment
Bank of India Manufacturing Infrastr Fund IDCW Q- NAV Chart
Bank of India Manufacturing Infrastr Fund IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
11.46
-9.82
-14.11
3.26
20.76
33.64
11.13
|Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
|Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
|Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1
Bank of India Manufacturing Infrastr Fund IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
Bank of India Manufacturing Infrastr Fund IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|6.64
|97169
|30.74
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|5.71
|848933
|26.44
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.99
|192347
|23.08
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|4.29
|502680
|19.84
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|3.43
|43136
|15.87
|Equity
|Manorama Indust.
|Food Products
|2.82
|136930
|13.04
|Equity
|Lloyds Metals
|Ferrous Metals
|2.63
|119384
|12.19
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|2.62
|375411
|12.13
|Equity
|ERIS Lifescience
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.53
|99081
|11.71
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.38
|70260
|11.03
|Equity
|Quadrant Future
|Industrial Products
|2.35
|247985
|10.90
|Equity
|Ami Organics
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.34
|50000
|10.84
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|2.33
|315024
|10.79
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.01
|9204
|9.32
|Equity
|Gabriel India
|Auto Components
|1.95
|194660
|9.03
|Equity
|PSP Projects
|Construction
|1.66
|124055
|7.69
|Equity
|Swan Energy
|Diversified
|1.58
|178821
|7.29
|Equity
|PCBL Chemical
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.55
|200000
|7.16
|Equity
|Deepak Nitrite
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.51
|37844
|7.00
|Equity
|Senco Gold
|Consumer Durables
|1.46
|230839
|6.78
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|1.44
|44913
|6.66
|Equity
|TD Power Systems
|Electrical Equipment
|1.43
|214714
|6.63
|Equity
|Carraro India
|Auto Components
|1.40
|201734
|6.49
|Equity
|Sterling & Wils.
|Construction
|1.35
|244992
|6.25
|Equity
|Ceigall India
|Construction
|1.31
|235860
|6.08
|Equity
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.25
|12200
|5.76
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.21
|473514
|5.61
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.19
|49515
|5.52
|Equity
|Wockhardt
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.15
|46000
|5.31
|Equity
|Bansal Wire Inds
|Industrial Products
|1.15
|157245
|5.30
|Equity
|Triveni Turbine
|Electrical Equipment
|1.14
|108878
|5.29
|Equity
|Endurance Tech.
|Auto Components
|1.13
|29753
|5.25
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.13
|53832
|5.25
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|1.12
|89013
|5.20
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.11
|241454
|5.14
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.05
|51179
|4.86
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.04
|195058
|4.80
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.97
|9733
|4.50
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.95
|10000
|4.38
|Equity
|Vinati Organics
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.93
|28517
|4.34
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|0.88
|46358
|4.07
|Equity
|A B Real Estate
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|0.88
|21828
|4.06
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|0.87
|463000
|4.04
|Equity
|HEG
|Industrial Products
|0.84
|108780
|3.89
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|0.83
|40731
|3.85
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.82
|15194
|3.77
|Equity
|Tega Inds.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.81
|28447
|3.76
|Equity
|KNR Construct.
|Construction
|0.81
|169997
|3.74
|Equity
|Kross Ltd
|Auto Components
|0.80
|222775
|3.70
|Equity
|Quality Power El
|Electrical Equipment
|0.78
|95524
|3.60
|Equity
|Inox India
|Industrial Products
|0.75
|36126
|3.46
|Equity
|Tejas Networks
|Telecom - Equipment & Accessories
|0.68
|44871
|3.18
|Equity
|SJS Enterprises
|Auto Components
|0.68
|37122
|3.16
|Equity
|Shanthi Gears
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.66
|72331
|3.06
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|0.66
|37128
|3.06
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|0.65
|56588
|2.99
|Equity
|Ratnamani Metals
|Industrial Products
|0.58
|10986
|2.70
|Equity
|Galaxy Surfact.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.58
|12151
|2.66
|Equity
|ITD Cem
|Construction
|0.50
|43189
|2.31
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|0.44
|1454
|2.02
|Equity
|Linde India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.44
|3416
|2.02
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|0.43
|16541
|1.98
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.03
|15000
|0.14
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.63
|0
|21.44
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.28
|0
|-1.51
