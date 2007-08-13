iifl-logo
Bank of India Manufacturing Infrastr Fund IDCW Q

Bank of India Manufacturing Infrastr Fund IDCW Q

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Bank of India Manufacturing Infrastr Fund IDCW Q

AMC

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity Theme - Infrastructure

Launch Date

20-Jan-2010

Fund Manager

Nitin Gosar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

462.95

Bank of India Manufacturing Infrastr Fund IDCW Q - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  32.86

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% if redeemed within 1 year from the date of allotment

Bank of India Manufacturing Infrastr Fund IDCW Q- NAV Chart

Bank of India Manufacturing Infrastr Fund IDCW Q- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
11.46
-9.82
-14.11
3.26
20.76
33.64
11.13
Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1

Bank of India Manufacturing Infrastr Fund IDCW Q- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
20-Jun-20193.93952380

Bank of India Manufacturing Infrastr Fund IDCW Q- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Quality Power El95,524

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Titagarh Rail46,510
Jupiter Wagons94,810

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction6.649716930.74
EquityNTPCPower5.7184893326.44
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.9919234723.08
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals4.2950268019.84
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles3.434313615.87
EquityManorama Indust.Food Products2.8213693013.04
EquityLloyds MetalsFerrous Metals2.6311938412.19
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services2.6237541112.13
EquityERIS LifesciencePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.539908111.71
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.387026011.03
EquityQuadrant FutureIndustrial Products2.3524798510.90
EquityAmi OrganicsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.345000010.84
EquityOil IndiaOil2.3331502410.79
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products2.0192049.32
EquityGabriel IndiaAuto Components1.951946609.03
EquityPSP ProjectsConstruction1.661240557.69
EquitySwan EnergyDiversified1.581788217.29
EquityPCBL ChemicalChemicals & Petrochemicals1.552000007.16
EquityDeepak NitriteChemicals & Petrochemicals1.51378447.00
EquitySenco GoldConsumer Durables1.462308396.78
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty1.44449136.66
EquityTD Power SystemsElectrical Equipment1.432147146.63
EquityCarraro IndiaAuto Components1.402017346.49
EquitySterling & Wils.Construction1.352449926.25
EquityCeigall IndiaConstruction1.312358606.08
EquityBayer Crop Sci.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals1.25122005.76
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.214735145.61
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.19495155.52
EquityWockhardtPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.15460005.31
EquityBansal Wire IndsIndustrial Products1.151572455.30
EquityTriveni TurbineElectrical Equipment1.141088785.29
EquityEndurance Tech.Auto Components1.13297535.25
EquityBharat DynamicsAerospace & Defense1.13538325.25
EquityJindal Stain.Ferrous Metals1.12890135.20
EquityAshok LeylandAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles1.112414545.14
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals1.05511794.86
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.041950584.80
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.9797334.50
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products0.95100004.38
EquityVinati OrganicsChemicals & Petrochemicals0.93285174.34
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction0.88463584.07
EquityA B Real EstatePaper, Forest & Jute Products0.88218284.06
EquityNTPC GreenPower0.874630004.04
EquityHEGIndustrial Products0.841087803.89
EquityBrigade Enterpr.Realty0.83407313.85
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.82151943.77
EquityTega Inds.Industrial Manufacturing0.81284473.76
EquityKNR Construct.Construction0.811699973.74
EquityKross LtdAuto Components0.802227753.70
EquityQuality Power ElElectrical Equipment0.78955243.60
EquityInox IndiaIndustrial Products0.75361263.46
EquityTejas NetworksTelecom - Equipment & Accessories0.68448713.18
EquitySJS EnterprisesAuto Components0.68371223.16
EquityShanthi GearsIndustrial Manufacturing0.66723313.06
EquityUno MindaAuto Components0.66371283.06
EquityEmamiPersonal Products0.65565882.99
EquityRatnamani MetalsIndustrial Products0.58109862.70
EquityGalaxy Surfact.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.58121512.66
EquityITD CemConstruction0.50431892.31
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables0.4414542.02
EquityLinde IndiaChemicals & Petrochemicals0.4434162.02
EquitySobhaRealty0.43165411.98
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.03150000.14
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-4.63021.44
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.280-1.51

Key information

Fund House:
Bank of India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Aug-2007
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,503.32
Trustee/s:
Mr. Ram Krishna Sinha, Robin Clark, S Venkatachalam, BOI Star Trustee Services
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Mohit Bhatia
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Ms.Pushpa chaudhary, Mr. M. Karthikeyan, Mr. Praveen Kumar Gupta
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Harish Kumar, Rajesh Chawathe
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Roshni Pawar
Fund Manager/s:
Nitin Gosar
Auditors:
S Panse & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
B/204, Tower 1,Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao kadam marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013
Contact Nos:
022 - 61249000
Fax:
022 - 61249001
Email:
service@boimf.in
Website:
www.boimf.in

