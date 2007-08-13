Bank of India Money Market Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bank of India Money Market Fund Direct G
AMC
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 28-Jan-2025
Fund Manager
: Mithraem Bharucha
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 170.14
Invest wise with Expert advice
Bank of India Money Market Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.1612
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bank of India Money Market Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Bank of India Money Market Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.42
1.08
-
-
-
-
-
1.61
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Bank of India Money Market Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bank of India Money Market Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|16.60
|3000000
|28.07
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|13.87
|2500000
|23.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|13.84
|2500000
|23.39
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|13.81
|2500000
|23.34
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|10.86
|1950000
|18.35
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|8.41
|1500000
|14.22
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|5.56
|1000000
|9.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.80
|500000
|4.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.77
|500000
|4.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.34
|400000
|3.94
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.75
|300000
|2.95
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|6.29
|0
|10.62
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|3.53
|0
|5.96
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.01
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-2.44
|0
|-4.08
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement