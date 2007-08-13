Bank of India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bank of India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G
AMC
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 07-Feb-2024
Fund Manager
: Mithraem Bharucha
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 321.88
Bank of India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.7968
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For Redemption/switch out - of up to 10% of the initial units allotted - within 1 year from the date allotment - Nil 1.00% - If the units are swiched out within 1 year from the date of allotment of units Nil - If the units are redeemed/switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment of units.
Bank of India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Bank of India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.62
5.79
-2.06
-2.62
5.47
-
-
7.24
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Bank of India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bank of India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.47
|109617
|7.97
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.84
|22500
|5.94
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|1.84
|617000
|5.93
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|1.64
|120000
|5.31
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.50
|119278
|4.85
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.45
|9500
|4.68
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.34
|4150
|4.33
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.25
|36500
|4.04
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|1.23
|81500
|3.97
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.20
|62505
|3.87
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|1.16
|29923
|3.74
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|1.06
|98000
|3.43
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|1.05
|165000
|3.39
|Equity
|Ami Organics
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.96
|14251
|3.11
|Equity
|Wockhardt
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.92
|23000
|2.97
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|0.86
|7100
|2.78
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.86
|14000
|2.77
|Equity
|Manorama Indust.
|Food Products
|0.76
|24000
|2.46
|Equity
|CreditAcc. Gram.
|Finance
|0.71
|25000
|2.30
|Equity
|H U D C O
|Finance
|0.70
|126000
|2.27
|Equity
|Zaggle Prepaid
|IT - Services
|0.58
|58000
|1.87
|Equity
|KRN Heat Exchan
|Industrial Products
|0.57
|20000
|1.85
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.56
|2500
|1.82
|Equity
|Titagarh Rail
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.56
|26000
|1.80
|Equity
|Cartrade Tech
|Retailing
|0.53
|11000
|1.71
|Equity
|PG Electroplast
|Consumer Durables
|0.53
|20500
|1.71
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.52
|5000
|1.69
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.51
|25000
|1.64
|Equity
|A B Real Estate
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|0.49
|9000
|1.59
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|0.48
|3250
|1.56
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.47
|3000
|1.53
|Equity
|Tips Music
|Entertainment
|0.46
|24000
|1.48
|Equity
|Fiem Industries
|Auto Components
|0.43
|10500
|1.38
|Equity
|Mastek
|IT - Software
|0.42
|6000
|1.35
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.41
|10000
|1.33
|Equity
|Jupiter Wagons
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.41
|45000
|1.32
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|0.39
|10000
|1.24
|Equity
|Senco Gold
|Consumer Durables
|0.32
|40800
|1.03
|Equity
|Prudent Corp.
|Capital Markets
|0.31
|5000
|0.98
|Equity
|Arvind Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.30
|30000
|0.95
|Equity
|Carraro India
|Auto Components
|0.28
|28392
|0.89
|Equity
|Balrampur Chini
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.26
|17500
|0.82
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|0.22
|6700
|0.69
|Equity
|Sterling & Wils.
|Construction
|0.17
|25323
|0.56
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.08
|500
|0.25
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|7.79
|2500000
|25.20
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|7.77
|2500000
|25.13
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|7.74
|2500000
|25.04
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|5.59
|1800000
|18.08
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|4.94
|1600000
|15.97
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|4.65
|1500000
|15.03
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.55
|500000
|5.02
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|3.14
|1000000
|10.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|1.59
|500000
|5.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.56
|500000
|5.03
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.15
|50000
|0.47
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Gold ETF
|-/-
|9.55
|4115455
|30.91
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India ETF Gold BeES
|-/-
|3.38
|1502000
|10.93
|Indian Mutual Funds
|DSP Gold ETF
|-/-
|2.38
|900000
|7.69
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.86
|0
|6.11
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.30
|0
|4.19
