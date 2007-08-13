iifl-logo
Bank of India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G

Bank of India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Bank of India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G

AMC

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

07-Feb-2024

Fund Manager

Mithraem Bharucha

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

321.88

Bank of India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.7968

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

For Redemption/switch out - of up to 10% of the initial units allotted - within 1 year from the date allotment - Nil 1.00% - If the units are swiched out within 1 year from the date of allotment of units Nil - If the units are redeemed/switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment of units.

Bank of India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- NAV Chart

Bank of India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.62
5.79
-2.06
-2.62
5.47
-
-
7.24
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

Bank of India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Bank of India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Prudent Corp.5,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
PNB Housing21,100
PNB Housing21,100
Rane Holdings8,000
Unicommerce82,000
Unicommerce82,000
Rane Holdings5,453

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.471096177.97
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.84225005.94
EquityNTPC GreenPower1.846170005.93
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals1.641200005.31
EquityREC LtdFinance1.501192784.85
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment1.4595004.68
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.3441504.33
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.25365004.04
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages1.23815003.97
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.20625053.87
EquityICICI BankBanks1.16299233.74
EquityTata Power Co.Power1.06980003.43
EquityBank of BarodaBanks1.051650003.39
EquityAmi OrganicsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.96142513.11
EquityWockhardtPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.92230002.97
EquityBSECapital Markets0.8671002.78
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks0.86140002.77
EquityManorama Indust.Food Products0.76240002.46
EquityCreditAcc. Gram.Finance0.71250002.30
EquityH U D C OFinance0.701260002.27
EquityZaggle PrepaidIT - Services0.58580001.87
EquityKRN Heat ExchanIndustrial Products0.57200001.85
EquityCoforgeIT - Software0.5625001.82
EquityTitagarh RailIndustrial Manufacturing0.56260001.80
EquityCartrade TechRetailing0.53110001.71
EquityPG ElectroplastConsumer Durables0.53205001.71
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.5250001.69
EquityDLFRealty0.51250001.64
EquityA B Real EstatePaper, Forest & Jute Products0.4990001.59
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets0.4832501.56
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.4730001.53
EquityTips MusicEntertainment0.46240001.48
EquityFiem IndustriesAuto Components0.43105001.38
EquityMastekIT - Software0.4260001.35
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.41100001.33
EquityJupiter WagonsIndustrial Manufacturing0.41450001.32
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products0.39100001.24
EquitySenco GoldConsumer Durables0.32408001.03
EquityPrudent Corp.Capital Markets0.3150000.98
EquityArvind LtdTextiles & Apparels0.30300000.95
EquityCarraro IndiaAuto Components0.28283920.89
EquityBalrampur ChiniAgricultural Food & other Products0.26175000.82
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components0.2267000.69
EquitySterling & Wils.Construction0.17253230.56
EquityTrentRetailing0.085000.25
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-7.79250000025.20
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-7.77250000025.13
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-7.74250000025.04
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-5.59180000018.08
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-4.94160000015.97
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-4.65150000015.03
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.555000005.02
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-3.14100000010.16
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-1.595000005.13
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-1.565000005.03
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.15500000.47
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsICICI Gold ETF-/-9.55411545530.91
Indian Mutual FundsNippon India ETF Gold BeES-/-3.38150200010.93
Indian Mutual FundsDSP Gold ETF-/-2.389000007.69
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.8606.11
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.3004.19

Key information

Fund House:
Bank of India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Aug-2007
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,503.32
Trustee/s:
Mr. Ram Krishna Sinha, Robin Clark, S Venkatachalam, BOI Star Trustee Services
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Mohit Bhatia
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Ms.Pushpa chaudhary, Mr. M. Karthikeyan, Mr. Praveen Kumar Gupta
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Harish Kumar, Rajesh Chawathe
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Roshni Pawar
Fund Manager/s:
Mithraem Bharucha
Auditors:
S Panse & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
B/204, Tower 1,Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao kadam marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013
Contact Nos:
022 - 61249000
Fax:
022 - 61249001
Email:
service@boimf.in
Website:
www.boimf.in

