Bank of India Overnight Fund Unclaimed IDCW Plan greater than 3 years
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bank of India Overnight Fund Unclaimed IDCW Plan greater than 3 years
AMC
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Dec-2021
Fund Manager
: Mithraem Bharucha
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 64.83
Bank of India Overnight Fund Unclaimed IDCW Plan greater than 3 years - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1000
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bank of India Overnight Fund Unclaimed IDCW Plan greater than 3 years- NAV Chart
Bank of India Overnight Fund Unclaimed IDCW Plan greater than 3 years- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Bank of India Overnight Fund Unclaimed IDCW Plan greater than 3 years- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bank of India Overnight Fund Unclaimed IDCW Plan greater than 3 years- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 0
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|6.70
|400000
|3.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|43.58
|0
|25.90
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|41.09
|0
|24.42
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|7.35
|0
|4.37
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.26
|0
|0.74
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.02
|0
|0.01
