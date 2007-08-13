Bank of India Short Term Income Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bank of India Short Term Income Direct IDCW M
AMC
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 15-Feb-2013
Fund Manager
: Mithraem Bharucha
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 109.07
Bank of India Short Term Income Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.8817
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - If redeemed within 6 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after 6 months from the date of allotment.
Bank of India Short Term Income Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
Bank of India Short Term Income Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.53
1.35
2.5
5.9
10.32
9.52
8.52
6.84
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
Bank of India Short Term Income Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Bank of India Short Term Income Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|5.24
|600000
|6.03
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|5.23
|600000
|6.02
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|4.36
|500000
|5.02
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.06
|350000
|3.52
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.73
|200000
|1.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|19.81
|2266000
|22.80
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|4.42
|500000
|5.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|1.79
|200000
|2.06
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|8.50
|1000000
|9.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|6.86
|800000
|7.89
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|6.10
|750000
|7.02
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|4.97
|600000
|5.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|4.93
|600000
|5.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|4.50
|550000
|5.17
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|4.08
|500000
|4.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|4.07
|500000
|4.68
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.21
|25000
|0.23
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|7.11
|0
|8.19
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.21
|0
|2.53
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.61
|0
|0.69
