Bank of India Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct Bonus

Bank of India Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct Bonus

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Bank of India Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct Bonus

AMC

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Ultra Short Term Funds

Launch Date

26-Jun-2014

Fund Manager

Mithraem Bharucha

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

157.4

Bank of India Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct Bonus - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  3201.4794

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

0.50% - If redeemed/switched out within 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out within after 30 days from the date of allotment.

Bank of India Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct Bonus- NAV Chart

Bank of India Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct Bonus- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.35
0.89
2
3.77
7.44
6.51
5.52
6.98
Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67

Bank of India Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct Bonus- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Bank of India Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct Bonus- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsGodrej Industrie-/-6.37101000010.07
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-6.3010000009.96
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-6.3010000009.96
Money Market Investments
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-9.93160000015.70
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-8.44140000013.34
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-8.38140000013.24
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-7.40125000011.70
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-7.40125000011.69
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-6.2410000009.87
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-6.1610000009.74
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-6.0610000009.58
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-5.979500009.43
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-5.9210000009.36
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-3.135000004.94
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.202000001.89
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.19300000.29
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.4103.84
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.9103.01

Key information

Fund House:
Bank of India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Aug-2007
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,503.32
Trustee/s:
Mr. Ram Krishna Sinha, Robin Clark, S Venkatachalam, BOI Star Trustee Services
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Mohit Bhatia
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Ms.Pushpa chaudhary, Mr. M. Karthikeyan, Mr. Praveen Kumar Gupta
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Harish Kumar, Rajesh Chawathe
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Roshni Pawar
Fund Manager/s:
Mithraem Bharucha
Auditors:
S Panse & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
B/204, Tower 1,Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao kadam marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013
Contact Nos:
022 - 61249000
Fax:
022 - 61249001
Email:
service@boimf.in
Website:
www.boimf.in

