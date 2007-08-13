Bank of India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bank of India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW W
AMC
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 09-Jul-2008
Fund Manager
: Mithraem Bharucha
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 157.4
Bank of India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1008.0707
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil.
Bank of India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW W- NAV Chart
Bank of India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
0.4
1.51
2.89
6.11
5.72
4.89
7.23
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Bank of India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW W- Latest Dividends
Bank of India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|6.37
|1010000
|10.07
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|6.30
|1000000
|9.96
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|6.30
|1000000
|9.96
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|9.93
|1600000
|15.70
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|8.44
|1400000
|13.34
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|8.38
|1400000
|13.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|7.40
|1250000
|11.70
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|7.40
|1250000
|11.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|6.24
|1000000
|9.87
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|6.16
|1000000
|9.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|6.06
|1000000
|9.58
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|5.97
|950000
|9.43
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|5.92
|1000000
|9.36
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|3.13
|500000
|4.94
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.20
|200000
|1.89
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.19
|30000
|0.29
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.41
|0
|3.84
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.91
|0
|3.01
