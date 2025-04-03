Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua Fund of Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua Fund of Fund Dir G
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 16-Apr-2021
Fund Manager
: Swapna Shelar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 41.76
Invest wise with Expert advice
Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua Fund of Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.4552
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% - If units off the scheme are redeemed or switched out limit within 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If units of scheme are redeemed or switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment.
Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua Fund of Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua Fund of Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.98
-2.03
3.58
-5.19
1.42
7.97
-
6.26
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua Fund of Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua Fund of Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|BNP Paribas Funds SICAV - Aqua
|-/-
|99.14
|41768
|41.39
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.58
|0
|0.66
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.72
|0
|-0.30
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement