Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund Dir IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund Dir IDCW M
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Arbitrage Funds
Launch Date
: 10-Apr-2017
Fund Manager
: Neeraj Saxena
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1144.44
Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund Dir IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.8795
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - If redeemed or switched-out upto 3 months from the date of allotment of units. Nil - If redeemed or switched-out after 3 months from the date of allotment of units.
Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund Dir IDCW M- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund Dir IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.33
0.79
1.8
3.82
7.83
7.17
5.76
5.97
|Category Avg
0.32
0.77
1.77
3.8
7.39
6.77
5.48
5.66
|Category Best
0.57
1.54
9.47
11.54
15.35
9.23
6.87
7.7
|Category Worst
0.19
0.39
-5.17
-3.19
0.46
4.79
4.4
-0.76
Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund Dir IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund Dir IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|4.43
|499375
|50.71
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.38
|416500
|50.15
|Equity
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|4.17
|1970800
|47.72
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|3.69
|1068800
|42.21
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.57
|340000
|40.80
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.77
|183150
|31.72
|Equity
|GMR Airports
|Transport Infrastructure
|2.52
|4145625
|28.79
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|2.27
|1316250
|25.93
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|2.18
|734400
|24.91
|Equity
|Hindustan Copper
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.11
|1195150
|24.18
|Equity
|Manappuram Fin.
|Finance
|2.01
|1146000
|23.03
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|1.91
|176800
|21.87
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.63
|18450
|18.68
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|1.63
|2136000
|18.66
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.63
|270750
|18.64
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|1.61
|1304800
|18.42
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.39
|441000
|15.88
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|1.28
|315000
|14.61
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.21
|28125
|13.88
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.20
|220550
|13.68
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|1.18
|64500
|13.51
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|1.16
|1640250
|13.26
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.16
|26500
|13.22
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|1.12
|258000
|12.82
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.11
|16050
|12.68
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|1.03
|1890000
|11.80
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.83
|89200
|9.53
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.81
|19000
|9.21
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.68
|33500
|7.72
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.66
|118800
|7.55
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.64
|40200
|7.31
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.63
|23275
|7.16
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.54
|17675
|6.15
|Equity
|Granules India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.47
|116000
|5.35
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.43
|8900
|4.87
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|0.38
|64750
|4.34
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.37
|15450
|4.19
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.36
|43200
|4.10
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|0.32
|348000
|3.65
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.31
|11250
|3.55
|Equity
|IDFC First Bank
|Banks
|0.30
|592500
|3.45
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.30
|291100
|3.45
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.29
|25675
|3.28
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|0.29
|14575
|3.27
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|0.28
|19200
|3.24
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.28
|140525
|3.16
|Equity
|Aarti Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.23
|71000
|2.66
|Equity
|Aditya Birla Cap
|Finance
|0.21
|156600
|2.44
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.21
|7050
|2.39
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.20
|22500
|2.26
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.19
|84600
|2.12
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.17
|4200
|1.94
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|0.17
|725
|1.92
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.16
|8600
|1.87
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.15
|6250
|1.66
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|0.14
|46800
|1.62
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|0.13
|35000
|1.48
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.13
|59850
|1.47
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|0.10
|12075
|1.18
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.10
|7000
|1.11
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|0.09
|1250
|1.06
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|0.08
|56250
|0.87
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.07
|5850
|0.82
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.07
|4000
|0.76
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.05
|44000
|0.60
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|0.05
|4404
|0.58
|Equity
|Yes Bank
|Banks
|0.05
|338000
|0.56
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|0.04
|38025
|0.49
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.04
|14175
|0.41
|Equity
|Supreme Inds.
|Industrial Products
|0.03
|1125
|0.37
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.03
|6000
|0.37
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|0.03
|2375
|0.37
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.03
|10800
|0.34
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.03
|1225
|0.31
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.03
|1400
|0.30
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.03
|500
|0.30
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|0.02
|600
|0.27
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|0.02
|11550
|0.23
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|0.02
|1750
|0.23
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.02
|6800
|0.21
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|0.02
|1125
|0.21
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.02
|600
|0.18
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|0.02
|750
|0.18
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.01
|2700
|0.12
|Equity
|IRB Infra.Devl.
|Construction
|0.01
|20500
|0.08
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.01
|300
|0.06
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|0.00
|875
|0.03
|Equity
|Vodafone Idea
|Telecom - Services
|0.00
|40000
|0.03
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.31
|1500
|15.04
|Corporate Debts
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|1.14
|170530
|13.04
|Corporate Debts
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.35
|400
|3.99
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Vodafone Idea
|-/-
|0.00
|-40000
|-0.03
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tube Investments
|-/-
|0.00
|-150
|-0.03
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Varun Beverages
|-/-
|0.00
|-875
|-0.03
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|O N G C
|-/-
|0.00
|-1925
|-0.04
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hind. Unilever
|-/-
|-0.01
|-300
|-0.06
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|IRB Infra.Devl.
|-/-
|-0.01
|-20500
|-0.08
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Crompton Gr. Con
|-/-
|-0.01
|-3600
|-0.11
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|I R C T C
|-/-
|-0.01
|-1750
|-0.11
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Ambuja Cements
|-/-
|-0.01
|-2700
|-0.12
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Glenmark Pharma.
|-/-
|-0.01
|-975
|-0.12
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tube Investments
|-/-
|-0.01
|-600
|-0.14
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hind.Aeronautics
|-/-
|-0.02
|-600
|-0.18
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|-0.02
|-1125
|-0.21
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|-0.02
|-6000
|-0.21
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Indus Towers
|-/-
|-0.02
|-6800
|-0.22
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Crompton Gr. Con
|-/-
|-0.02
|-7200
|-0.23
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Comm
|-/-
|-0.02
|-1750
|-0.23
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Jio Financial
|-/-
|-0.02
|-11550
|-0.24
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|L&T Technology
|-/-
|-0.02
|-600
|-0.27
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Apollo Hospitals
|-/-
|-0.03
|-500
|-0.30
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Nestle India
|-/-
|-0.03
|-1400
|-0.30
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|M & M
|-/-
|-0.03
|-1225
|-0.31
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Cipla
|-/-
|-0.03
|-2600
|-0.37
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bharti Airtel
|-/-
|-0.03
|-2375
|-0.37
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Supreme Inds.
|-/-
|-0.03
|-1125
|-0.37
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Container Corpn.
|-/-
|-0.03
|-6000
|-0.37
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|-0.04
|-8000
|-0.40
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|H P C L
|-/-
|-0.04
|-14175
|-0.41
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Cipla
|-/-
|-0.04
|-3250
|-0.45
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|CESC
|-/-
|-0.04
|-38025
|-0.50
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Yes Bank
|-/-
|-0.05
|-338000
|-0.56
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Astral
|-/-
|-0.05
|-4404
|-0.59
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Steel
|-/-
|-0.05
|-44000
|-0.60
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|-0.07
|-4000
|-0.76
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Indian Energy Ex
|-/-
|-0.08
|-56250
|-0.88
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|-0.09
|-1250
|-1.07
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|-/-
|-0.10
|-7000
|-1.12
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Max Healthcare
|-/-
|-0.10
|-12075
|-1.18
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bharat Electron
|-/-
|-0.13
|-59850
|-1.47
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Birlasoft Ltd
|-/-
|-0.13
|-35000
|-1.49
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Auto
|-/-
|-0.13
|-1875
|-1.50
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Exide Inds.
|-/-
|-0.14
|-46800
|-1.63
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Pidilite Inds.
|-/-
|-0.15
|-6250
|-1.66
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Asian Paints
|-/-
|-0.16
|-8600
|-1.88
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bosch
|-/-
|-0.17
|-725
|-1.93
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Siemens
|-/-
|-0.17
|-4200
|-1.94
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|-0.19
|-84600
|-2.13
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Godrej Consumer
|-/-
|-0.20
|-22500
|-2.27
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Avenue Super.
|-/-
|-0.21
|-7050
|-2.41
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Aditya Birla Cap
|-/-
|-0.21
|-156600
|-2.45
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Aarti Industries
|-/-
|-0.24
|-71000
|-2.70
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|A B B
|-/-
|-0.27
|-6125
|-3.05
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|O N G C
|-/-
|-0.27
|-138600
|-3.14
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Glenmark Pharma.
|-/-
|-0.28
|-24700
|-3.17
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Infosys
|-/-
|-0.28
|-19200
|-3.26
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Mphasis
|-/-
|-0.29
|-14575
|-3.28
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|-/-
|-0.30
|-291100
|-3.46
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|-0.30
|-592500
|-3.48
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Larsen & Toubro
|-/-
|-0.31
|-11250
|-3.57
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|S A I L
|-/-
|-0.32
|-348000
|-3.65
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|JSW Steel
|-/-
|-0.36
|-43200
|-4.13
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Cummins India
|-/-
|-0.37
|-15450
|-4.22
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|I R C T C
|-/-
|-0.37
|-63000
|-4.25
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Divi's Lab.
|-/-
|-0.43
|-8900
|-4.89
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Granules India
|-/-
|-0.47
|-116000
|-5.37
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|TCS
|-/-
|-0.54
|-17675
|-6.19
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Titan Company
|-/-
|-0.63
|-23275
|-7.20
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ACC
|-/-
|-0.64
|-40200
|-7.33
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|DLF
|-/-
|-0.66
|-118800
|-7.57
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Grasim Inds
|-/-
|-0.68
|-33500
|-7.77
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Trent
|-/-
|-0.81
|-19000
|-9.24
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Adani Ports
|-/-
|-0.84
|-89200
|-9.57
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|A B B
|-/-
|-0.95
|-22000
|-10.92
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Auto
|-/-
|-0.98
|-14175
|-11.27
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|NMDC
|-/-
|-1.04
|-1890000
|-11.87
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|-1.09
|-250000
|-12.47
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|-/-
|-1.16
|-26500
|-13.30
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|-1.17
|-1640250
|-13.35
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Adani Enterp.
|-/-
|-1.18
|-64500
|-13.55
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Motors
|-/-
|-1.20
|-220550
|-13.76
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|JSW Energy
|-/-
|-1.28
|-315000
|-14.66
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|-1.38
|-435000
|-15.77
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bandhan Bank
|-/-
|-1.62
|-1304800
|-18.49
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|-1.64
|-270750
|-18.76
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|-1.64
|-2136000
|-18.76
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|UltraTech Cem.
|-/-
|-1.64
|-18450
|-18.80
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Mahanagar Gas
|-/-
|-1.92
|-176800
|-22.01
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Manappuram Fin.
|-/-
|-2.03
|-1146000
|-23.18
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hindustan Copper
|-/-
|-2.12
|-1195150
|-24.31
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Power Co.
|-/-
|-2.18
|-734400
|-24.98
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|-2.28
|-1316250
|-26.05
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|GMR Airports
|-/-
|-2.52
|-4145625
|-28.87
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|-2.78
|-183150
|-31.83
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|-3.58
|-340000
|-41.02
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ITC
|-/-
|-3.71
|-1068800
|-42.41
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|-/-
|-4.18
|-1970800
|-47.87
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|-4.41
|-416500
|-50.45
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|-4.46
|-499375
|-51.00
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.55
|3000000
|29.21
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.14
|2500000
|24.52
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.12
|2500000
|24.30
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.12
|2500000
|24.27
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.72
|2000000
|19.73
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.30
|1500000
|14.82
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.86
|1000000
|9.89
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.85
|1000000
|9.67
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.43
|500000
|4.91
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.42
|500000
|4.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.41
|100
|4.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.41
|100
|4.71
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Baroda BNP Paribas Money Market Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|8.90
|748730
|101.82
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|67.83
|0
|777.09
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|5.39
|0
|61.62
