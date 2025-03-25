iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund Reg Adhoc IDCW

Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund Reg Adhoc IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund Reg Adhoc IDCW

AMC

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Arbitrage Funds

Launch Date

08-Dec-2016

Fund Manager

Neeraj Saxena

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1144.44

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund Reg Adhoc IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  11.019

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

0.25% - If redeemed or switched-out upto 3 months from the date of allotment of units. Nil - If redeemed or switched-out after 3 months from the date of allotment of units.

Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund Reg Adhoc IDCW- NAV Chart

Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund Reg Adhoc IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.31
0.72
1.59
3.39
6.99
6.43
5.06
5.43
Category Avg
0.32
0.77
1.77
3.8
7.39
6.77
5.48
5.66
Category Best
0.57
1.54
9.47
11.54
15.35
9.23
6.87
7.7
Category Worst
0.19
0.39
-5.17
-3.19
0.46
4.79
4.4
-0.76

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund Reg Adhoc IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
25-Mar-20258.20

Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund Reg Adhoc IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Reliance Industr3,40,000
UltraTech Cem.18,450
REC Ltd4,41,000
Multi Comm. Exc.26,500
Divi's Lab.8,900
I R C T C64,750
Cummins India15,450
Larsen & Toubro11,250
IDFC First Bank5,92,500
Samvardh. Mothe.2,91,100
Mphasis14,575
Infosys19,200
O N G C1,40,525
Aarti Industries71,000
Avenue Super.7,050
Power Grid Corpn84,600
Bosch725
Bharat Electron59,850
Max Healthcare12,075
Sun Pharma.Inds.7,000
Indian Energy Ex56,250
Yes Bank3,38,000
H P C L14,175
Supreme Inds.1,125
Container Corpn.6,000
Crompton Gr. Con10,800
M & M1,225
Nestle India1,400
Apollo Hospitals500
L&T Technology600
Tata Comm1,750
Godrej Propert.1,125
Hind.Aeronautics600
Tube Investments750
Ambuja Cements2,700
Vodafone Idea40,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
IndusInd Bank3,13,500
City Union Bank13,25,000
G N F C2,10,600
Vedanta2,39,200
Hindalco Inds.1,66,600
Prestige Estates55,900
The Ramco Cement76,500
TVS Motor Co.28,350
APL Apollo Tubes24,850
Power Fin.Corpn.68,900
MRF145
Can Fin Homes22,425
Macrotech Devel.10,800
Bajaj Finserv5,000
HDFC AMC1,350
Atul800
HCL Technologies2,100
Dr Lal Pathlabs1,200
RBL Bank17,500
Info Edg.(India)300
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn1,250
Abbott India20
United Spirits350
Cams Services125

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityAxis BankBanks4.4349937550.71
EquityICICI BankBanks4.3841650050.15
EquityAditya Bir. Fas.Retailing4.17197080047.72
EquityITCDiversified FMCG3.69106880042.21
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products3.5734000040.80
EquityHDFC BankBanks2.7718315031.72
EquityGMR AirportsTransport Infrastructure2.52414562528.79
EquityBank of BarodaBanks2.27131625025.93
EquityTata Power Co.Power2.1873440024.91
EquityHindustan CopperNon - Ferrous Metals2.11119515024.18
EquityManappuram Fin.Finance2.01114600023.03
EquityMahanagar GasGas1.9117680021.87
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.631845018.68
EquityPunjab Natl.BankBanks1.63213600018.66
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.6327075018.64
EquityBandhan BankBanks1.61130480018.42
EquityREC LtdFinance1.3944100015.88
EquityJSW EnergyPower1.2831500014.61
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.212812513.88
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles1.2022055013.68
EquityAdani Enterp.Metals & Minerals Trading1.186450013.51
EquityCanara BankBanks1.16164025013.26
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets1.162650013.22
EquityLIC Housing Fin.Finance1.1225800012.82
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles1.111605012.68
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining1.03189000011.80
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure0.83892009.53
EquityTrentRetailing0.81190009.21
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.68335007.72
EquityDLFRealty0.661188007.55
EquityACCCement & Cement Products0.64402007.31
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.63232757.16
EquityTCSIT - Software0.54176756.15
EquityGranules IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.471160005.35
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.4389004.87
EquityI R C T CLeisure Services0.38647504.34
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.37154504.19
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals0.36432004.10
EquityS A I LFerrous Metals0.323480003.65
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction0.31112503.55
EquityIDFC First BankBanks0.305925003.45
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.302911003.45
EquityGlenmark Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.29256753.28
EquityMphasisIT - Software0.29145753.27
EquityInfosysIT - Software0.28192003.24
EquityO N G COil0.281405253.16
EquityAarti IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.23710002.66
EquityAditya Birla CapFinance0.211566002.44
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing0.2170502.39
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products0.20225002.26
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.19846002.12
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.1742001.94
EquityBoschAuto Components0.177251.92
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables0.1686001.87
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.1562501.66
EquityExide Inds.Auto Components0.14468001.62
EquityBirlasoft LtdIT - Software0.13350001.48
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.13598501.47
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services0.10120751.18
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.1070001.11
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance0.0912501.06
EquityIndian Energy ExCapital Markets0.08562500.87
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0758500.82
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks0.0740000.76
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.05440000.60
EquityAstralIndustrial Products0.0544040.58
EquityYes BankBanks0.053380000.56
EquityCESCPower0.04380250.49
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.04141750.41
EquitySupreme Inds.Industrial Products0.0311250.37
EquityContainer Corpn.Transport Services0.0360000.37
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services0.0323750.37
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.03108000.34
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.0312250.31
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products0.0314000.30
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.035000.30
EquityL&T TechnologyIT - Services0.026000.27
EquityJio FinancialFinance0.02115500.23
EquityTata CommTelecom - Services0.0217500.23
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.0268000.21
EquityGodrej Propert.Realty0.0211250.21
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.026000.18
EquityTube InvestmentsAuto Components0.027500.18
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.0127000.12
EquityIRB Infra.Devl.Construction0.01205000.08
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.013000.06
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages0.008750.03
EquityVodafone IdeaTelecom - Services0.00400000.03
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-1.31150015.04
Corporate DebtsPiramal Capital-/-1.1417053013.04
Corporate DebtsHero Fincorp-/-0.354003.99
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureVodafone Idea-/-0.00-40000-0.03
Derivatives - Stock FutureTube Investments-/-0.00-150-0.03
Derivatives - Stock FutureVarun Beverages-/-0.00-875-0.03
Derivatives - Stock FutureO N G C-/-0.00-1925-0.04
Derivatives - Stock FutureHind. Unilever-/--0.01-300-0.06
Derivatives - Stock FutureIRB Infra.Devl.-/--0.01-20500-0.08
Derivatives - Stock FutureCrompton Gr. Con-/--0.01-3600-0.11
Derivatives - Stock FutureI R C T C-/--0.01-1750-0.11
Derivatives - Stock FutureAmbuja Cements-/--0.01-2700-0.12
Derivatives - Stock FutureGlenmark Pharma.-/--0.01-975-0.12
Derivatives - Stock FutureTube Investments-/--0.01-600-0.14
Derivatives - Stock FutureHind.Aeronautics-/--0.02-600-0.18
Derivatives - Stock FutureGodrej Propert.-/--0.02-1125-0.21
Derivatives - Stock FutureREC Ltd-/--0.02-6000-0.21
Derivatives - Stock FutureIndus Towers-/--0.02-6800-0.22
Derivatives - Stock FutureCrompton Gr. Con-/--0.02-7200-0.23
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Comm-/--0.02-1750-0.23
Derivatives - Stock FutureJio Financial-/--0.02-11550-0.24
Derivatives - Stock FutureL&T Technology-/--0.02-600-0.27
Derivatives - Stock FutureApollo Hospitals-/--0.03-500-0.30
Derivatives - Stock FutureNestle India-/--0.03-1400-0.30
Derivatives - Stock FutureM & M-/--0.03-1225-0.31
Derivatives - Stock FutureCipla-/--0.03-2600-0.37
Derivatives - Stock FutureBharti Airtel-/--0.03-2375-0.37
Derivatives - Stock FutureSupreme Inds.-/--0.03-1125-0.37
Derivatives - Stock FutureContainer Corpn.-/--0.03-6000-0.37
Derivatives - Stock FutureLIC Housing Fin.-/--0.04-8000-0.40
Derivatives - Stock FutureH P C L-/--0.04-14175-0.41
Derivatives - Stock FutureCipla-/--0.04-3250-0.45
Derivatives - Stock FutureCESC-/--0.04-38025-0.50
Derivatives - Stock FutureYes Bank-/--0.05-338000-0.56
Derivatives - Stock FutureAstral-/--0.05-4404-0.59
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Steel-/--0.05-44000-0.60
Derivatives - Stock FutureKotak Mah. Bank-/--0.07-4000-0.76
Derivatives - Stock FutureIndian Energy Ex-/--0.08-56250-0.88
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj Finance-/--0.09-1250-1.07
Derivatives - Stock FutureSun Pharma.Inds.-/--0.10-7000-1.12
Derivatives - Stock FutureMax Healthcare-/--0.10-12075-1.18
Derivatives - Stock FutureBharat Electron-/--0.13-59850-1.47
Derivatives - Stock FutureBirlasoft Ltd-/--0.13-35000-1.49
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj Auto-/--0.13-1875-1.50
Derivatives - Stock FutureExide Inds.-/--0.14-46800-1.63
Derivatives - Stock FuturePidilite Inds.-/--0.15-6250-1.66
Derivatives - Stock FutureAsian Paints-/--0.16-8600-1.88
Derivatives - Stock FutureBosch-/--0.17-725-1.93
Derivatives - Stock FutureSiemens-/--0.17-4200-1.94
Derivatives - Stock FuturePower Grid Corpn-/--0.19-84600-2.13
Derivatives - Stock FutureGodrej Consumer-/--0.20-22500-2.27
Derivatives - Stock FutureAvenue Super.-/--0.21-7050-2.41
Derivatives - Stock FutureAditya Birla Cap-/--0.21-156600-2.45
Derivatives - Stock FutureAarti Industries-/--0.24-71000-2.70
Derivatives - Stock FutureA B B-/--0.27-6125-3.05
Derivatives - Stock FutureO N G C-/--0.27-138600-3.14
Derivatives - Stock FutureGlenmark Pharma.-/--0.28-24700-3.17
Derivatives - Stock FutureInfosys-/--0.28-19200-3.26
Derivatives - Stock FutureMphasis-/--0.29-14575-3.28
Derivatives - Stock FutureSamvardh. Mothe.-/--0.30-291100-3.46
Derivatives - Stock FutureIDFC First Bank-/--0.30-592500-3.48
Derivatives - Stock FutureLarsen & Toubro-/--0.31-11250-3.57
Derivatives - Stock FutureS A I L-/--0.32-348000-3.65
Derivatives - Stock FutureJSW Steel-/--0.36-43200-4.13
Derivatives - Stock FutureCummins India-/--0.37-15450-4.22
Derivatives - Stock FutureI R C T C-/--0.37-63000-4.25
Derivatives - Stock FutureDivi's Lab.-/--0.43-8900-4.89
Derivatives - Stock FutureGranules India-/--0.47-116000-5.37
Derivatives - Stock FutureTCS-/--0.54-17675-6.19
Derivatives - Stock FutureTitan Company-/--0.63-23275-7.20
Derivatives - Stock FutureACC-/--0.64-40200-7.33
Derivatives - Stock FutureDLF-/--0.66-118800-7.57
Derivatives - Stock FutureGrasim Inds-/--0.68-33500-7.77
Derivatives - Stock FutureTrent-/--0.81-19000-9.24
Derivatives - Stock FutureAdani Ports-/--0.84-89200-9.57
Derivatives - Stock FutureA B B-/--0.95-22000-10.92
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj Auto-/--0.98-14175-11.27
Derivatives - Stock FutureNMDC-/--1.04-1890000-11.87
Derivatives - Stock FutureLIC Housing Fin.-/--1.09-250000-12.47
Derivatives - Stock FutureMulti Comm. Exc.-/--1.16-26500-13.30
Derivatives - Stock FutureCanara Bank-/--1.17-1640250-13.35
Derivatives - Stock FutureAdani Enterp.-/--1.18-64500-13.55
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Motors-/--1.20-220550-13.76
Derivatives - Stock FutureJSW Energy-/--1.28-315000-14.66
Derivatives - Stock FutureREC Ltd-/--1.38-435000-15.77
Derivatives - Stock FutureBandhan Bank-/--1.62-1304800-18.49
Derivatives - Stock FutureSt Bk of India-/--1.64-270750-18.76
Derivatives - Stock FuturePunjab Natl.Bank-/--1.64-2136000-18.76
Derivatives - Stock FutureUltraTech Cem.-/--1.64-18450-18.80
Derivatives - Stock FutureMahanagar Gas-/--1.92-176800-22.01
Derivatives - Stock FutureManappuram Fin.-/--2.03-1146000-23.18
Derivatives - Stock FutureHindustan Copper-/--2.12-1195150-24.31
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Power Co.-/--2.18-734400-24.98
Derivatives - Stock FutureBank of Baroda-/--2.28-1316250-26.05
Derivatives - Stock FutureGMR Airports-/--2.52-4145625-28.87
Derivatives - Stock FutureHDFC Bank-/--2.78-183150-31.83
Derivatives - Stock FutureReliance Industr-/--3.58-340000-41.02
Derivatives - Stock FutureITC-/--3.71-1068800-42.41
Derivatives - Stock FutureAditya Bir. Fas.-/--4.18-1970800-47.87
Derivatives - Stock FutureICICI Bank-/--4.41-416500-50.45
Derivatives - Stock FutureAxis Bank-/--4.46-499375-51.00
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-2.55300000029.21
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-2.14250000024.52
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-2.12250000024.30
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-2.12250000024.27
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.72200000019.73
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.30150000014.82
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.8610000009.89
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.8510000009.67
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.435000004.91
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.425000004.79
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.411004.72
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.411004.71
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsBaroda BNP Paribas Money Market Fund - Direct (G)-/-8.90748730101.82
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-67.830777.09
Reverse RepoC C I-/-5.39061.62

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Nov-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
46,790.90
Trustee/s:
Baroda Trustee India Priv, Mr. Deepak Narang, Mr. ashok Jangid, Mr. I.V.L. Sridhar, Ms. Jyothi Krishnan
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Suresh Soni
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
M.P Mehrota, Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Mr. david vaillant, Mr. Joydeep Dutta Roy, Mr. Sanjay Sachdev, Mr. Vincent Trouillard-Pe, Ms. Aparna Sharma
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Dhawal Mehta, Ms. Richa Parasrampuria, Mr. Umang Shah
Investor Service Officer/s:
Amitabh Ambastha
Fund Manager/s:
Neeraj Saxena
Auditors:
M/s. Price Waterhouse

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
201 (A) 2nd Floor, A wing, Crescenzo, C-38 & 39, G Block, Bandra-Kur la Complex, Mumbai - 400051.
Contact Nos:
022 69209600
Fax:
NA
Email:
service@barodabnpparibasmf.in
Website:
www.barodabnpparibasmf.in

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.