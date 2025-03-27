Baroda BNP Paribas Banking PSU Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Banking PSU Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 27-Nov-2020
Fund Manager
: Gurvinder Singh Wasan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 25.4
Baroda BNP Paribas Banking PSU Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.4795
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Baroda BNP Paribas Banking PSU Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Banking PSU Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.71
1.89
2.86
4.47
8.9
6.44
-
5.42
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
Baroda BNP Paribas Banking PSU Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
Baroda BNP Paribas Banking PSU Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|8.29
|250
|2.09
|Corporate Debts
|National Highway
|-/-
|8.21
|20
|2.06
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|8.18
|20
|2.06
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|7.95
|200
|2.00
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|7.94
|200
|2.00
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|7.69
|20
|1.93
|Corporate Debts
|Bharat Sanchar
|-/-
|7.67
|20
|1.93
|Corporate Debts
|H U D C O
|-/-
|6.19
|15
|1.56
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|6.06
|15
|1.52
|Corporate Debts
|H P C L
|-/-
|6.01
|150
|1.51
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|18.39
|450000
|4.63
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|5.34
|0
|1.34
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.50
|0
|0.37
