Baroda BNP Paribas Children s Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
:
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Children s Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
:
Type
: Open
Category
:
Launch Date
: 05-Apr-2025
Fund Manager
:
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
:
Baroda BNP Paribas Children s Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 27-Dec-2024
NAV [Rs.]
: 10
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment - 1% If units of scheme are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil.
Baroda BNP Paribas Children s Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Children s Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Baroda BNP Paribas Children s Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Baroda BNP Paribas Children s Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|6.11
|35000
|4.20
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.60
|32000
|3.85
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.54
|22000
|3.81
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.97
|16200
|2.73
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.54
|15500
|2.43
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.95
|2000
|2.02
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.77
|10000
|1.90
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.61
|1500
|1.79
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|2.34
|58000
|1.61
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.15
|2700
|1.47
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|2.04
|10000
|1.40
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|2.03
|2000
|1.39
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|1.96
|6500
|1.34
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.90
|19000
|1.30
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|1.90
|65000
|1.30
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.88
|40000
|1.29
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.84
|4000
|1.26
|Equity
|Adani Wilmar
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.79
|50000
|1.23
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.77
|4700
|1.21
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|1.72
|66000
|1.18
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|1.70
|2500
|1.16
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.67
|36800
|1.14
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.64
|3000
|1.12
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.61
|1300
|1.10
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.57
|17000
|1.07
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|1.56
|3500
|1.07
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|1.48
|900
|1.01
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.47
|250
|1.01
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.46
|7000
|1.00
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|1.45
|10000
|0.99
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.44
|10000
|0.99
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.43
|27000
|0.98
|Equity
|Mastek
|IT - Software
|1.40
|4318
|0.96
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|1.39
|8000
|0.95
|Equity
|Linde India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.38
|1600
|0.94
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|1.33
|12000
|0.91
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.32
|1500
|0.90
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.29
|3000
|0.88
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.28
|30000
|0.88
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.23
|1700
|0.84
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.23
|38000
|0.84
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|1.21
|1800
|0.83
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|1.20
|19000
|0.82
|Equity
|Concord Biotech
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.09
|5000
|0.74
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|1.00
|7000
|0.68
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|0.95
|3000
|0.65
|Equity
|Tega Inds.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.78
|4046
|0.53
|Equity
|V-Guard Industri
|Consumer Durables
|0.67
|15000
|0.46
|Equity
|Sagility India
|IT - Services
|0.44
|70000
|0.30
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|2.98
|200000
|2.04
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|3.01
|0
|2.07
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.07
|0
|-0.03
