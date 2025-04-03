iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Baroda BNP Paribas Children s Fund Regular G

Baroda BNP Paribas Children s Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Baroda BNP Paribas Children s Fund Regular G

AMC

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

06-Dec-2024

Fund Manager

Pratish Krishnan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

68.78

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Baroda BNP Paribas Children s Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  9.5533

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment - 1% If units of scheme are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil.

Baroda BNP Paribas Children s Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Baroda BNP Paribas Children s Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.79
5.65
-4.83
-
-
-
-
-4.46
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Baroda BNP Paribas Children s Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Baroda BNP Paribas Children s Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn10,000
Hindalco Inds.17,000
Hitachi Energy900
Power Fin.Corpn.27,000
Sagility India70,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products6.11350004.20
EquityICICI BankBanks5.60320003.85
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.54220003.81
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.97162002.73
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.54155002.43
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products2.9520002.02
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.77100001.90
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles2.6115001.79
EquityWiproIT - Software2.34580001.61
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.1527001.47
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance2.04100001.40
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing2.0320001.39
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages1.9665001.34
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.90190001.30
EquityKarur Vysya BankBanks1.90650001.30
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services1.88400001.29
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.8440001.26
EquityAdani WilmarAgricultural Food & other Products1.79500001.23
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.7747001.21
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment1.72660001.18
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software1.7025001.16
EquityNTPCPower1.67368001.14
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.6430001.12
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.6113001.10
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals1.57170001.07
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products1.5635001.07
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment1.489001.01
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels1.472501.01
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance1.4670001.00
EquityMax FinancialInsurance1.45100000.99
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.44100000.99
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.43270000.98
EquityMastekIT - Software1.4043180.96
EquityKPIT Technologi.IT - Software1.3980000.95
EquityLinde IndiaChemicals & Petrochemicals1.3816000.94
EquityPNB HousingFinance1.33120000.91
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services1.3215000.90
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.2930000.88
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products1.28300000.88
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets1.2317000.84
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.23380000.84
EquityBSECapital Markets1.2118000.83
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages1.20190000.82
EquityConcord BiotechPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.0950000.74
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services1.0070000.68
EquityAngel OneCapital Markets0.9530000.65
EquityTega Inds.Industrial Manufacturing0.7840460.53
EquityV-Guard IndustriConsumer Durables0.67150000.46
EquitySagility IndiaIT - Services0.44700000.30
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-2.982000002.04
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-3.0102.07
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.070-0.03

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Nov-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
46,790.90
Trustee/s:
Baroda Trustee India Priv, Mr. Deepak Narang, Mr. ashok Jangid, Mr. I.V.L. Sridhar, Ms. Jyothi Krishnan
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Suresh Soni
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
M.P Mehrota, Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Mr. david vaillant, Mr. Joydeep Dutta Roy, Mr. Sanjay Sachdev, Mr. Vincent Trouillard-Pe, Ms. Aparna Sharma
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Dhawal Mehta, Ms. Richa Parasrampuria, Mr. Umang Shah
Investor Service Officer/s:
Amitabh Ambastha
Fund Manager/s:
Pratish Krishnan
Auditors:
M/s. Price Waterhouse

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
201 (A) 2nd Floor, A wing, Crescenzo, C-38 & 39, G Block, Bandra-Kur la Complex, Mumbai - 400051.
Contact Nos:
022 69209600
Fax:
NA
Email:
service@barodabnpparibasmf.in
Website:
www.barodabnpparibasmf.in

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.