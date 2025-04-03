Baroda BNP Paribas Corporate Bond Fund Reg legacy G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Corporate Bond Fund Reg legacy G
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 29-Sep-2008
Fund Manager
: Gurvinder Singh Wasan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 210.1
Baroda BNP Paribas Corporate Bond Fund Reg legacy G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 31.2213
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Baroda BNP Paribas Corporate Bond Fund Reg legacy G- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Corporate Bond Fund Reg legacy G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.96
2
3.03
4.58
9.11
6.44
6.09
7.18
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Baroda BNP Paribas Corporate Bond Fund Reg legacy G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Baroda BNP Paribas Corporate Bond Fund Reg legacy G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|6.01
|1200
|12.04
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|5.59
|110
|11.19
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|5.49
|1100
|11.01
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|5.21
|100
|10.44
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|5.08
|1000
|10.18
|Corporate Debts
|H P C L
|-/-
|5.08
|100
|10.17
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|5.01
|1000
|10.04
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.99
|100
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|4.99
|1000
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|GAIL (India)
|-/-
|4.99
|100
|9.99
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|4.98
|1000
|9.98
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.50
|900
|9.01
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|4.17
|1000
|8.35
|Corporate Debts
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|4.15
|80
|8.32
|Corporate Debts
|Bharat Sanchar
|-/-
|2.89
|60
|5.80
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.50
|500
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.49
|500
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.49
|500
|4.98
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|2.35
|5
|4.70
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|1.50
|30000000
|2.99
|Corporate Debts
|H U D C O
|-/-
|1.30
|25
|2.60
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|5.02
|1000000
|10.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.53
|300000
|3.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.51
|100000
|1.01
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.03
|0
|6.04
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.30
|0
|2.60
