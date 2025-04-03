Baroda BNP Paribas Credit Risk Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Credit Risk Fund Dir G
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 08-Jan-2015
Fund Manager
: Gurvinder Singh Wasan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 175.93
Baroda BNP Paribas Credit Risk Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 23.9043
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 365 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 365 days from the date of allotment.
Baroda BNP Paribas Credit Risk Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Credit Risk Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.54
1.37
2.58
4.54
9.48
7.91
9.78
8.91
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Baroda BNP Paribas Credit Risk Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Baroda BNP Paribas Credit Risk Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Nuvoco Vistas
|-/-
|7.91
|140
|13.95
|Corporate Debts
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|7.59
|174706
|13.37
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|7.37
|1300
|12.98
|Corporate Debts
|JSW Steel
|-/-
|7.36
|130
|12.97
|Corporate Debts
|Adani Ports
|-/-
|5.74
|100
|10.11
|Corporate Debts
|Nirma
|-/-
|5.68
|1000
|10.01
|Corporate Debts
|Vedanta
|-/-
|5.65
|1000
|9.96
|Corporate Debts
|Truhome Finance
|-/-
|5.65
|1000
|9.96
|Corporate Debts
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|4.82
|85000
|8.50
|Corporate Debts
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|4.24
|750
|7.47
|Corporate Debts
|Motilal Osw.Home
|-/-
|3.97
|700
|6.99
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.85
|500
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|Nirma
|-/-
|2.33
|410
|4.10
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.49
|25
|2.62
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|1.19
|250
|2.09
|Corporate Debts
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|1.14
|200
|2.00
|Corporate Debts
|H P C L
|-/-
|0.86
|150
|1.51
|Corporate Debts
|Bharat Sanchar
|-/-
|0.82
|15
|1.45
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|7.60
|1300000
|13.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|2.91
|500000
|5.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|2.85
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|2.23
|400000
|3.93
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.58
|100000
|1.01
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.13
|0
|3.78
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.16
|0
|2.04
