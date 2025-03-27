iifl-logo
Baroda BNP Paribas Credit Risk Fund Dir IDCW M

Baroda BNP Paribas Credit Risk Fund Dir IDCW M

Summary Info

Fund Name

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Baroda BNP Paribas Credit Risk Fund Dir IDCW M

AMC

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Income Funds

Launch Date

08-Jan-2015

Fund Manager

Gurvinder Singh Wasan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

175.93

Baroda BNP Paribas Credit Risk Fund Dir IDCW M - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  14.2835

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 365 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 365 days from the date of allotment.

Baroda BNP Paribas Credit Risk Fund Dir IDCW M- NAV Chart

Baroda BNP Paribas Credit Risk Fund Dir IDCW M- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.53
1.36
2.57
4.54
9.47
7.9
9.77
8.93
Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55

Baroda BNP Paribas Credit Risk Fund Dir IDCW M- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
27-Mar-20250.90

Baroda BNP Paribas Credit Risk Fund Dir IDCW M- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsNuvoco Vistas-/-7.9114013.95
Corporate DebtsPiramal Capital-/-7.5917470613.37
Corporate DebtsTata Projects-/-7.37130012.98
Corporate DebtsJSW Steel-/-7.3613012.97
Corporate DebtsAdani Ports-/-5.7410010.11
Corporate DebtsNirma-/-5.68100010.01
Corporate DebtsVedanta-/-5.6510009.96
Corporate DebtsTruhome Finance-/-5.6510009.96
Corporate Debts360 One Prime-/-4.82850008.50
Corporate DebtsIndostar Capital-/-4.247507.47
Corporate DebtsMotilal Osw.Home-/-3.977006.99
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-2.855005.01
Corporate DebtsNirma-/-2.334104.10
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.49252.62
Corporate DebtsPower Grid Corpn-/-1.192502.09
Corporate DebtsIndostar Capital-/-1.142002.00
Corporate DebtsH P C L-/-0.861501.51
Corporate DebtsBharat Sanchar-/-0.82151.45
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-7.60130000013.39
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2037-/-2.915000005.13
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-2.855000005.03
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-2.234000003.93
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.581000001.01
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.1303.78
Reverse RepoC C I-/-1.1602.04

Key information

Fund House:
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Nov-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
46,790.90
Trustee/s:
Baroda Trustee India Priv, Mr. Deepak Narang, Mr. ashok Jangid, Mr. I.V.L. Sridhar, Ms. Jyothi Krishnan
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Suresh Soni
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
M.P Mehrota, Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Mr. david vaillant, Mr. Joydeep Dutta Roy, Mr. Sanjay Sachdev, Mr. Vincent Trouillard-Pe, Ms. Aparna Sharma
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Dhawal Mehta, Ms. Richa Parasrampuria, Mr. Umang Shah
Investor Service Officer/s:
Amitabh Ambastha
Fund Manager/s:
Gurvinder Singh Wasan
Auditors:
M/s. Price Waterhouse

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
201 (A) 2nd Floor, A wing, Crescenzo, C-38 & 39, G Block, Bandra-Kur la Complex, Mumbai - 400051.
Contact Nos:
022 69209600
Fax:
NA
Email:
service@barodabnpparibasmf.in
Website:
www.barodabnpparibasmf.in

