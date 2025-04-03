Baroda BNP Paribas Dynamic Bond Fund Dir IDCW D
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Dynamic Bond Fund Dir IDCW D
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Prashant Pimple
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 178.18
Baroda BNP Paribas Dynamic Bond Fund Dir IDCW D - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.1161
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Baroda BNP Paribas Dynamic Bond Fund Dir IDCW D- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Dynamic Bond Fund Dir IDCW D- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.52
2.06
3.14
4.25
10.15
7.61
14.91
9.77
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Baroda BNP Paribas Dynamic Bond Fund Dir IDCW D- Latest Dividends
Baroda BNP Paribas Dynamic Bond Fund Dir IDCW D- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|62.82
|11200000
|112.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|16.20
|2800000
|29.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|11.40
|2000000
|20.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|2.87
|500000
|5.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|1.72
|300000
|3.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.00
|500
|0.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.00
|300
|0.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.98
|0
|5.34
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.74
|0
|3.12
