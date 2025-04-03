Baroda BNP Paribas Energy Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Energy Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 21-Jan-2025
Fund Manager
: Sanjay Chawla
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 668.32
Baroda BNP Paribas Energy Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.6934
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption/switch out of units more than 10% of units, within 1 year from the date of allotment - 1% of applicable NAV For redemption/ switch out of units in other cases -Nil
Baroda BNP Paribas Energy Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Energy Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.34
9.64
-
-
-
-
-
6.93
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Baroda BNP Paribas Energy Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Baroda BNP Paribas Energy Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|8.06
|1730000
|53.88
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|7.09
|395000
|47.40
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|6.52
|1180000
|43.58
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|5.06
|1500000
|33.78
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|4.88
|1300000
|32.61
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|4.29
|845000
|28.66
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|3.87
|880000
|25.85
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|3.74
|1600000
|24.96
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|2.56
|500000
|17.13
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.55
|62700
|17.04
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|2.28
|30895
|15.24
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|2.02
|108835
|13.46
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|1.61
|600000
|10.75
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.60
|450000
|10.67
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|1.50
|75000
|10.03
|Equity
|Linde India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.46
|16500
|9.77
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|1.30
|28295
|8.68
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|1.27
|7550
|8.51
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|1.09
|1000000
|7.29
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.03
|14956
|6.91
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.91
|6000
|6.07
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.57
|60000
|3.80
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.86
|2000000
|19.09
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|34.47
|0
|230.39
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-2.59
|0
|-17.35
