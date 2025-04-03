iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Baroda BNP Paribas Energy Opportunities Fund Reg IDCW

Baroda BNP Paribas Energy Opportunities Fund Reg IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Baroda BNP Paribas Energy Opportunities Fund Reg IDCW

AMC

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

21-Jan-2025

Fund Manager

Sanjay Chawla

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

668.32

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Baroda BNP Paribas Energy Opportunities Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.6685

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

For redemption/switch out of units more than 10% of units, within 1 year from the date of allotment - 1% of applicable NAV For redemption/ switch out of units in other cases -Nil

Baroda BNP Paribas Energy Opportunities Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart

Baroda BNP Paribas Energy Opportunities Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.37
9.49
-
-
-
-
-
6.68
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Baroda BNP Paribas Energy Opportunities Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Baroda BNP Paribas Energy Opportunities Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
NTPC17,30,000
Reliance Industr3,95,000
Coal India11,80,000
O N G C15,00,000
Power Grid Corpn13,00,000
Tata Power Co.8,45,000
H P C L8,80,000
GAIL (India)16,00,000
Oil India5,00,000
Cummins India62,700
A B B30,895
Mahanagar Gas1,08,835
B H E L6,00,000
B P C L4,50,000
GE Vernova T&D75,000
Linde India16,500
KEI Industries28,295
Hitachi Energy7,550
NHPC Ltd10,00,000
Siemens14,956
UltraTech Cem.6,000
Hindalco Inds.60,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityNTPCPower8.06173000053.88
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products7.0939500047.40
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels6.52118000043.58
EquityO N G COil5.06150000033.78
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower4.88130000032.61
EquityTata Power Co.Power4.2984500028.66
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products3.8788000025.85
EquityGAIL (India)Gas3.74160000024.96
EquityOil IndiaOil2.5650000017.13
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products2.556270017.04
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment2.283089515.24
EquityMahanagar GasGas2.0210883513.46
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment1.6160000010.75
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products1.6045000010.67
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment1.507500010.03
EquityLinde IndiaChemicals & Petrochemicals1.46165009.77
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products1.30282958.68
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment1.2775508.51
EquityNHPC LtdPower1.0910000007.29
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment1.03149566.91
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.9160006.07
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.57600003.80
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-2.86200000019.09
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-34.470230.39
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--2.590-17.35

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Nov-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
46,790.90
Trustee/s:
Baroda Trustee India Priv, Mr. Deepak Narang, Mr. ashok Jangid, Mr. I.V.L. Sridhar, Ms. Jyothi Krishnan
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Suresh Soni
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
M.P Mehrota, Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Mr. david vaillant, Mr. Joydeep Dutta Roy, Mr. Sanjay Sachdev, Mr. Vincent Trouillard-Pe, Ms. Aparna Sharma
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Dhawal Mehta, Ms. Richa Parasrampuria, Mr. Umang Shah
Investor Service Officer/s:
Amitabh Ambastha
Fund Manager/s:
Sanjay Chawla
Auditors:
M/s. Price Waterhouse

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
201 (A) 2nd Floor, A wing, Crescenzo, C-38 & 39, G Block, Bandra-Kur la Complex, Mumbai - 400051.
Contact Nos:
022 69209600
Fax:
NA
Email:
service@barodabnpparibasmf.in
Website:
www.barodabnpparibasmf.in

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.