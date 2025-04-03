Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund G
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 25-Jul-2022
Fund Manager
: Sanjay Chawla
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1102.59
Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.1962
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: If units of the Scheme are redeemed or switched out up to 10% of the units (the limit) within 12 months from the date of allotment - Nil 1% - If units off the scheme are redeemed or switched out in excess of the limit within 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If units of scheme are redeemed or switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment.
Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund G- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.02
7.74
-10.28
-12.11
3.06
-
-
14.23
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|7.46
|475000
|82.28
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.73
|525000
|63.21
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.71
|525000
|63.00
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.67
|240000
|40.50
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.58
|270000
|39.51
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|3.36
|600000
|37.03
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|3.22
|2000000
|35.52
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|3.07
|30000
|33.85
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|2.77
|400000
|30.53
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.63
|70000
|29.00
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.53
|80000
|27.86
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.49
|175000
|27.47
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|2.40
|270000
|26.40
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.33
|875000
|25.70
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.17
|150000
|23.89
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|2.17
|178494
|23.88
|Equity
|Linde India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.15
|40000
|23.70
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|2.14
|1200000
|23.64
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|2.06
|32500
|22.72
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.01
|1000000
|22.21
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.93
|8000
|21.23
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|1.89
|750000
|20.82
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.81
|40000
|19.96
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.80
|80000
|19.88
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.75
|4750
|19.24
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|1.71
|550000
|18.84
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.71
|750000
|18.81
|Equity
|Indegene
|Healthcare Services
|1.64
|352416
|18.11
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.58
|54913
|17.37
|Equity
|Mrs Bectors
|Food Products
|1.50
|125000
|16.51
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|1.47
|102484
|16.23
|Equity
|Alembic Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.28
|190000
|14.12
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|1.22
|65000
|13.47
|Equity
|Adani Wilmar
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.21
|540000
|13.29
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|1.19
|12000
|13.13
|Equity
|Afcons Infrastr.
|Construction
|1.12
|300000
|12.39
|Equity
|Century Plyboard
|Consumer Durables
|1.11
|170000
|12.26
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|1.10
|1388832
|12.12
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.07
|70000
|11.83
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|1.04
|725000
|11.51
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|0.92
|70427
|10.12
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|0.77
|27700
|8.47
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.52
|30000
|5.70
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|4.39
|0
|48.35
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.62
|0
|6.67
