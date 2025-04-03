Baroda BNP Paribas Focused Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Focused Fund Direct G
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 15-Sep-2017
Fund Manager
: Sanjay Chawla
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 580.08
Invest wise with Expert advice
Baroda BNP Paribas Focused Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 22.7034
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out up to 10% of the units (the limit) within 12 months from the date of allotment - Nil 1.00% - If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out in excess of the limit within 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment.
Baroda BNP Paribas Focused Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Focused Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.16
9.44
-8.65
-12.15
1.39
13.22
23.99
11.55
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Baroda BNP Paribas Focused Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Baroda BNP Paribas Focused Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.71
|325000
|56.30
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|6.75
|325000
|39.13
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|5.92
|450000
|34.35
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|5.27
|1100000
|30.54
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|4.90
|200000
|28.43
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|4.81
|950000
|27.90
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|4.76
|1100000
|27.59
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|4.59
|1350000
|26.60
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|4.37
|150000
|25.36
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|4.09
|700000
|23.74
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|3.87
|45000
|22.46
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.53
|140000
|20.49
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|3.25
|850000
|18.87
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|3.25
|550000
|18.84
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.17
|210000
|18.40
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|2.89
|105642
|16.73
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.75
|100000
|15.93
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.73
|50000
|15.81
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.45
|55000
|14.21
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|2.31
|100000
|13.38
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.12
|500000
|12.31
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|1.64
|950000
|9.52
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.64
|50000
|9.51
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.34
|35000
|7.78
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|1.13
|150000
|6.54
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.05
|14767
|6.11
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|3.45
|0
|20.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.26
|0
|13.12
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement