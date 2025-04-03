Baroda BNP Paribas Gilt Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Gilt Fund Direct G
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Prashant Pimple
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1762.07
Baroda BNP Paribas Gilt Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 46.2549
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% if Redeemed on or before 12 months.(WEF - 18th Auguest 2009).
Baroda BNP Paribas Gilt Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Gilt Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.84
2.57
3.63
5.06
10.89
7.82
6.79
7.99
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Baroda BNP Paribas Gilt Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Baroda BNP Paribas Gilt Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|26.11
|46000000
|463.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|21.80
|37793200
|386.72
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|8.19
|14000000
|145.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|3.89
|6700000
|69.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|3.55
|6400000
|63.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|3.23
|5500000
|57.28
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|2.93
|5000000
|51.97
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|2.90
|5000000
|51.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|2.87
|5000000
|50.93
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|2.62
|4500000
|46.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|2.34
|4000000
|41.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|2.25
|4000000
|39.96
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|2.04
|3500000
|36.26
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|2.01
|3500000
|35.70
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2034
|-/-
|1.75
|3000000
|31.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|1.47
|2500000
|26.00
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2033
|-/-
|1.44
|2500000
|25.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|1.42
|2500000
|25.10
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2035
|-/-
|1.35
|2500000
|23.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.25
|2216500
|22.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|1.09
|1877500
|19.28
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2035
|-/-
|0.58
|1000000
|10.20
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.27
|0
|39.96
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.65
|0
|11.53
