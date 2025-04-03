Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gold - ETFs
Launch Date
: 28-Nov-2023
Fund Manager
: Gurvinder Singh Wasan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 82.4
Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 88.4944
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.22
6.05
16.33
18.87
28.93
-
-
430.37
|Category Avg
2.21
6.15
16.4
18.98
29.1
19.13
14.42
36.07
|Category Best
3.45
7.07
17.39
20.06
29.88
19.74
14.78
430.37
|Category Worst
0.6
4.89
14.29
17.06
26.68
18.8
14.18
4.52
Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Gold Bar Investments
|Gold
|GOLD .995 1KG BAR
|-/-
|97.76
|95
|80.54
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.13
|0
|1.76
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.11
|0
|0.08
