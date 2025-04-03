Baroda BNP Paribas Innovation Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Innovation Fund Dir G
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 14-Feb-2024
Fund Manager
: Pratish Krishnan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 936.99
Baroda BNP Paribas Innovation Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.0805
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out up to 10% of the units (the limit) within 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil 1.00% - If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Baroda BNP Paribas Innovation Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Innovation Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.98
5.85
-15.54
-14.94
5.67
-
-
9.97
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Baroda BNP Paribas Innovation Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Baroda BNP Paribas Innovation Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.15
|247358
|38.84
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|3.93
|52600
|36.78
|Equity
|Linde India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.65
|57774
|34.24
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.28
|255000
|30.70
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|3.16
|1334500
|29.63
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|3.16
|133000
|29.59
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.97
|165050
|27.85
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.89
|170000
|27.08
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|2.88
|54000
|26.95
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|2.63
|168600
|24.67
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|2.63
|21797
|24.59
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.56
|43700
|23.94
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.55
|20000
|23.89
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|2.51
|50700
|23.49
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|2.50
|16800
|23.41
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|2.28
|44000
|21.34
|Equity
|Mrs Bectors
|Food Products
|2.23
|158200
|20.89
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.10
|164000
|19.68
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.09
|52000
|19.56
|Equity
|3M India
|Diversified
|1.95
|6964
|18.31
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.95
|52400
|18.25
|Equity
|Protean eGov
|IT - Services
|1.95
|138279
|18.24
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|1.95
|58000
|18.23
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.88
|35600
|17.57
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|1.87
|146000
|17.48
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.71
|20682
|16.05
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|1.70
|159500
|15.91
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|1.64
|114895
|15.37
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.60
|187806
|14.99
|Equity
|Tega Inds.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.59
|112397
|14.86
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.57
|89621
|14.73
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.55
|17000
|14.50
|Equity
|TBO Tek
|Leisure Services
|1.52
|118573
|14.23
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|1.51
|890000
|14.13
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.44
|4000
|13.48
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.38
|50000
|12.92
|Equity
|Concord Biotech
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.32
|82471
|12.33
|Equity
|KFin Technolog.
|Capital Markets
|1.30
|140000
|12.18
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.29
|4539
|12.04
|Equity
|Amara Raja Ener.
|Auto Components
|1.23
|118097
|11.56
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.17
|36500
|11.00
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.16
|40000
|10.87
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|1.13
|213676
|10.55
|Equity
|Hexaware Tech.
|IT - Software
|0.73
|84251
|6.81
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|0.71
|30800
|6.68
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|0.56
|603543
|5.26
|Equity
|Latent View
|IT - Software
|0.47
|115002
|4.40
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|B H E L
|-/-
|0.95
|496125
|8.93
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.04
|1000000
|9.77
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|4.99
|0
|46.71
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.96
|0
|-8.70
