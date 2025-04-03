iifl-logo
Baroda BNP Paribas Innovation Fund Reg G

Baroda BNP Paribas Innovation Fund Reg G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Baroda BNP Paribas Innovation Fund Reg G

AMC

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

14-Feb-2024

Fund Manager

Pratish Krishnan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

936.99

Baroda BNP Paribas Innovation Fund Reg G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.8764

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out up to 10% of the units (the limit) within 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil 1.00% - If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.

Baroda BNP Paribas Innovation Fund Reg G- NAV Chart

Baroda BNP Paribas Innovation Fund Reg G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.01
5.71
-15.87
-15.65
3.82
-
-
8.09
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Baroda BNP Paribas Innovation Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Baroda BNP Paribas Innovation Fund Reg G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Navin Fluo.Intl.52,000
Bajaj Finance17,000
Cummins India40,000
Hexaware Tech.84,251

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services4.1524735838.84
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing3.935260036.78
EquityLinde IndiaChemicals & Petrochemicals3.655777434.24
EquityICICI BankBanks3.2825500030.70
EquityZomato LtdRetailing3.16133450029.63
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles3.1613300029.59
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.9716505027.85
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.8917000027.08
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets2.885400026.95
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)2.6316860024.67
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment2.632179724.59
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.564370023.94
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles2.552000023.89
EquityBSECapital Markets2.515070023.49
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables2.501680023.41
EquityTrentRetailing2.284400021.34
EquityMrs BectorsFood Products2.2315820020.89
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.1016400019.68
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals2.095200019.56
Equity3M IndiaDiversified1.95696418.31
EquityTCSIT - Software1.955240018.25
EquityProtean eGovIT - Services1.9513827918.24
EquityCams ServicesCapital Markets1.955800018.23
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.883560017.57
EquityKPIT Technologi.IT - Software1.8714600017.48
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software1.712068216.05
EquityMax FinancialInsurance1.7015950015.91
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment1.6411489515.37
EquityJyoti CNC Auto.Industrial Manufacturing1.6018780614.99
EquityTega Inds.Industrial Manufacturing1.5911239714.86
EquityJ B Chemicals &Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.578962114.73
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.551700014.50
EquityTBO TekLeisure Services1.5211857314.23
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing1.5189000014.13
EquityHoneywell AutoIndustrial Manufacturing1.44400013.48
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.385000012.92
EquityConcord BiotechPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.328247112.33
EquityKFin Technolog.Capital Markets1.3014000012.18
EquityBoschAuto Components1.29453912.04
EquityAmara Raja Ener.Auto Components1.2311809711.56
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.173650011.00
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products1.164000010.87
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components1.1321367610.55
EquityHexaware Tech.IT - Software0.73842516.81
EquityAngel OneCapital Markets0.71308006.68
EquityNTPC GreenPower0.566035435.26
EquityLatent ViewIT - Software0.471150024.40
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureB H E L-/-0.954961258.93
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.0410000009.77
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-4.99046.71
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.960-8.70

Key information

Fund House:
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Nov-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
46,790.90
Trustee/s:
Baroda Trustee India Priv, Mr. Deepak Narang, Mr. ashok Jangid, Mr. I.V.L. Sridhar, Ms. Jyothi Krishnan
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Suresh Soni
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
M.P Mehrota, Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Mr. david vaillant, Mr. Joydeep Dutta Roy, Mr. Sanjay Sachdev, Mr. Vincent Trouillard-Pe, Ms. Aparna Sharma
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Dhawal Mehta, Ms. Richa Parasrampuria, Mr. Umang Shah
Investor Service Officer/s:
Amitabh Ambastha
Fund Manager/s:
Pratish Krishnan
Auditors:
M/s. Price Waterhouse

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
201 (A) 2nd Floor, A wing, Crescenzo, C-38 & 39, G Block, Bandra-Kur la Complex, Mumbai - 400051.
Contact Nos:
022 69209600
Fax:
NA
Email:
service@barodabnpparibasmf.in
Website:
www.barodabnpparibasmf.in

