Baroda BNP Paribas Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G

Baroda BNP Paribas Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Baroda BNP Paribas Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G

AMC

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

17-Aug-2020

Fund Manager

Sanjay Chawla

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1330.83

Baroda BNP Paribas Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  26.6969

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If Units are redeemed upto 10% of the units, on or before 365 days from the date of allotment of Units: Nil 1.00% - If redeemed on or before 365 days from the date of allotment of units. Nil - If redeemed above 365 days from the date of allotment of units.

Baroda BNP Paribas Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Baroda BNP Paribas Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.67
7.32
-10.07
-10.58
5.24
16.09
-
23.9
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Baroda BNP Paribas Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Baroda BNP Paribas Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Info Edg.(India)30,000
J K Cements30,000
Kotak Mah. Bank35,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Mphasis70,000
Trent25,000
Bharti Hexacom1,05,000
Tata Technolog.1,25,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks7.1655000095.28
EquityICICI BankBanks5.4360000072.24
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.9655000066.00
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.5528000047.25
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)3.3030000043.90
EquityShriram FinanceFinance3.2570000043.21
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables3.143000041.80
EquityFederal BankBanks3.07230000040.85
EquityCRISILFinance3.059260040.63
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.6522500035.32
EquityPNB HousingFinance2.5845000034.35
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels2.44800032.41
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables2.4216762732.14
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products2.21100000029.37
EquityBank of BarodaBanks2.07140000027.58
EquityMax FinancialInsurance2.0627500027.44
EquityConcord BiotechPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.0218000026.92
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services2.0237500026.85
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.9610500026.10
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.925500025.55
EquityCams ServicesCapital Markets1.898000025.14
EquityWiproIT - Software1.8890000024.98
EquityKaynes TechIndustrial Manufacturing1.865976624.76
EquityTCSIT - Software1.837000024.38
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment1.7917849423.88
EquityOil IndiaOil1.7467500023.13
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing1.583000020.97
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.5180000020.06
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.443500019.18
EquityJupiter Life LinHealthcare Services1.3812750018.30
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.365730018.12
EquityAU Small FinanceBanks1.2830000016.97
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.2575000016.65
EquityZF CommercialAuto Components1.231500016.41
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.2010000015.93
EquityEscorts KubotaAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles1.195500015.77
EquityNTPC GreenPower1.18180000015.70
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing1.0790000014.29
EquityAfcons Infrastr.Construction1.0233000013.63
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.028000013.52
EquityAdani WilmarAgricultural Food & other Products1.0054000013.29
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products0.993000013.16
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.932500012.33
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks0.50350006.66
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-4.90065.20
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.72022.99

Key information

Fund House:
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Nov-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
46,790.90
Trustee/s:
Baroda Trustee India Priv, Mr. Deepak Narang, Mr. ashok Jangid, Mr. I.V.L. Sridhar, Ms. Jyothi Krishnan
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Suresh Soni
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
M.P Mehrota, Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Mr. david vaillant, Mr. Joydeep Dutta Roy, Mr. Sanjay Sachdev, Mr. Vincent Trouillard-Pe, Ms. Aparna Sharma
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Dhawal Mehta, Ms. Richa Parasrampuria, Mr. Umang Shah
Investor Service Officer/s:
Amitabh Ambastha
Fund Manager/s:
Sanjay Chawla
Auditors:
M/s. Price Waterhouse

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
201 (A) 2nd Floor, A wing, Crescenzo, C-38 & 39, G Block, Bandra-Kur la Complex, Mumbai - 400051.
Contact Nos:
022 69209600
Fax:
NA
Email:
service@barodabnpparibasmf.in
Website:
www.barodabnpparibasmf.in

