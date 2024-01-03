Baroda BNP Paribas Liquid Fund Plan C Unclaimed G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Liquid Fund Plan C Unclaimed G
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 08-Jul-2016
Fund Manager
: Vikram Pamnani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 10428.96
Baroda BNP Paribas Liquid Fund Plan C Unclaimed G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Baroda BNP Paribas Liquid Fund Plan C Unclaimed G- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Liquid Fund Plan C Unclaimed G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Baroda BNP Paribas Liquid Fund Plan C Unclaimed G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Baroda BNP Paribas Liquid Fund Plan C Unclaimed G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|1.85
|20000
|199.90
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|1.39
|1500
|149.99
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|4.61
|50000000
|498.95
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|4.13
|45000000
|446.91
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|4.12
|9000
|445.49
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.65
|40000000
|394.76
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.64
|40000000
|393.87
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|3.20
|7000
|346.13
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.98
|32500000
|322.34
|Commercial Paper
|I R F C
|-/-
|2.77
|6000
|299.88
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.73
|6000
|295.05
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.72
|6000
|294.64
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.51
|5500
|271.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.28
|5000
|246.83
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.28
|5000
|246.22
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.27
|5000
|245.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|2.27
|5000
|245.53
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|2.08
|4500
|224.65
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Jio
|-/-
|1.85
|4000
|199.96
|Commercial Paper
|Grasim Inds
|-/-
|1.85
|4000
|199.58
|Commercial Paper
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|1.83
|4000
|198.22
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.83
|4000
|197.78
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.83
|4000
|197.66
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.83
|4000
|197.46
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|1.83
|4000
|197.42
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.83
|20000000
|197.87
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.82
|4000
|196.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.82
|4000
|196.53
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|1.82
|4000
|196.71
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.82
|4000
|196.67
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.81
|4000
|196.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.60
|3500
|172.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.59
|3500
|171.92
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|1.37
|3000
|147.67
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|1.36
|3000
|147.52
|Commercial Paper
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|1.15
|2500
|124.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.15
|2500
|124.90
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.14
|2500
|122.97
|Commercial Paper
|SBI Cap
|-/-
|0.92
|2000
|99.98
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.92
|2000
|99.81
|Commercial Paper
|Netwrk.18 Media
|-/-
|0.92
|2000
|99.77
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.92
|2000
|99.20
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.92
|2000
|99.09
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.92
|2000
|99.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.92
|2000
|99.79
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.91
|2000
|98.86
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.91
|2000
|98.83
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.91
|2000
|98.40
|Commercial Paper
|Hindustan Zinc
|-/-
|0.91
|2000
|98.34
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.91
|2000
|98.26
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.91
|2000
|98.26
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.91
|2000
|98.15
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|0.91
|2000
|98.12
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.64
|1400
|68.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.46
|1000
|49.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.46
|1000
|49.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.46
|1000
|49.23
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.46
|5000000
|49.29
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.46
|1000
|49.44
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.46
|1000
|49.23
|Commercial Paper
|Deutsche Invest
|-/-
|0.45
|1000
|49.11
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.45
|1000
|49.08
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.45
|1000
|49.16
|Commercial Paper
|Deutsche Invest
|-/-
|0.41
|900
|44.17
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.23
|500
|24.68
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.23
|500
|24.60
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.23
|500
|24.98
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.00
|29300
|0.29
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.03
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-4.39
|0
|-,474.56
