Baroda BNP Paribas Low Duration Fund Reg IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Low Duration Fund Reg IDCW W
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 17-Oct-2005
Fund Manager
: Vikram Pamnani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 283.98
Baroda BNP Paribas Low Duration Fund Reg IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.055
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: The scheme will not charge an entry load . It will charge 0.15% if units are redemmed / switched out with in 7 days from the date of investment.
Baroda BNP Paribas Low Duration Fund Reg IDCW W- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Low Duration Fund Reg IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.43
1.03
2.08
3.23
6.82
6.25
5.55
7.22
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Baroda BNP Paribas Low Duration Fund Reg IDCW W- Latest Dividends
Baroda BNP Paribas Low Duration Fund Reg IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|6.42
|2000
|19.91
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|6.41
|200
|19.86
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|4.83
|150
|14.97
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|4.83
|1500
|14.96
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.82
|1500
|14.95
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|3.24
|1000
|10.05
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|3.24
|1000
|10.02
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|3.23
|1000
|10.02
|Corporate Debts
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|3.23
|1000
|10.01
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|2.26
|700
|7.00
|Corporate Debts
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|1.62
|50000
|5.00
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|1.37
|5
|4.25
|Corporate Debts
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.64
|200
|1.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.66
|200000
|2.03
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|6.05
|400
|18.75
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|6.02
|400
|18.65
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|5.40
|360
|16.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|4.76
|300
|14.75
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|4.60
|300
|14.26
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|4.54
|300
|14.08
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|3.17
|200
|9.82
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|3.10
|200
|9.62
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|12.72
|0
|39.44
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.65
|0
|8.19
