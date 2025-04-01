iifl-logo
Baroda BNP Paribas Low Duration Fund Reg legacy IDCW W

Baroda BNP Paribas Low Duration Fund Reg legacy IDCW W

Summary Info

Fund Name

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Baroda BNP Paribas Low Duration Fund Reg legacy IDCW W

AMC

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Ultra Short Term Funds

Launch Date

17-Oct-2005

Fund Manager

Vikram Pamnani

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

283.98

Baroda BNP Paribas Low Duration Fund Reg legacy IDCW W - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.055

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

The scheme will not charge an entry load . It will charge 0.15% if units are redemmed / switched out with in 7 days from the date of investment.

Baroda BNP Paribas Low Duration Fund Reg legacy IDCW W- NAV Chart

Baroda BNP Paribas Low Duration Fund Reg legacy IDCW W- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.43
1.03
2.08
3.37
6.93
6.23
5.77
7.2
Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67

Baroda BNP Paribas Low Duration Fund Reg legacy IDCW W- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
01-Apr-20250.15494790

Baroda BNP Paribas Low Duration Fund Reg legacy IDCW W- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

10000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-6.42200019.91
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-6.4120019.86
Corporate DebtsNatl. Hous. Bank-/-4.8315014.97
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-4.83150014.96
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-4.82150014.95
Corporate DebtsGodrej Industrie-/-3.24100010.05
Corporate DebtsShriram Finance-/-3.24100010.02
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-3.23100010.02
Corporate DebtsPNB Housing-/-3.23100010.01
Corporate DebtsMindspace Busine-/-2.267007.00
Corporate DebtsIndostar Capital-/-1.62500005.00
PTCIndia Universal Trust-/-1.3754.25
Corporate DebtsHero Fincorp-/-0.642001.99
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.662000002.03
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-6.0540018.75
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-6.0240018.65
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-5.4036016.74
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-4.7630014.75
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-4.6030014.26
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-4.5430014.08
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-3.172009.82
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-3.102009.62
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-12.72039.44
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.6508.19

Key information

Fund House:
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Nov-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
46,790.90
Trustee/s:
Baroda Trustee India Priv, Mr. Deepak Narang, Mr. ashok Jangid, Mr. I.V.L. Sridhar, Ms. Jyothi Krishnan
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Suresh Soni
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
M.P Mehrota, Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Mr. david vaillant, Mr. Joydeep Dutta Roy, Mr. Sanjay Sachdev, Mr. Vincent Trouillard-Pe, Ms. Aparna Sharma
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Dhawal Mehta, Ms. Richa Parasrampuria, Mr. Umang Shah
Investor Service Officer/s:
Amitabh Ambastha
Fund Manager/s:
Vikram Pamnani
Auditors:
M/s. Price Waterhouse

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
201 (A) 2nd Floor, A wing, Crescenzo, C-38 & 39, G Block, Bandra-Kur la Complex, Mumbai - 400051.
Contact Nos:
022 69209600
Fax:
NA
Email:
service@barodabnpparibasmf.in
Website:
www.barodabnpparibasmf.in

