Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund Reg G

Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund Reg G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund Reg G

AMC

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

10-Jun-2024

Fund Manager

Jitendra Sriram

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1150.64

Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund Reg G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  8.7127

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out up to 10% of the units within 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil 1.00% - If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.

Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund Reg G- NAV Chart

Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund Reg G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.66
7.74
-8.51
-14.73
-
-
-
-12.87
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund Reg G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Pfizer7,200

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Cochin Shipyard45,000
ACME Solar Hold.81,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology8.1417100093.71
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products7.5172000086.40
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology5.4839600063.09
EquityBoschAuto Components4.151800047.77
EquityM & MAutomobiles3.8417100044.20
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals3.52102600040.50
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles2.802700032.25
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.6227000030.14
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles2.598100029.81
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles2.1840500025.13
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.1017200024.20
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment2.072115023.86
EquityEscorts KubotaAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles2.028100023.23
EquityAstrazeneca PharPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.993420022.90
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.9390000022.16
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products1.8690000021.35
EquityNatl. AluminiumNon - Ferrous Metals1.81117000020.77
EquityLinde IndiaChemicals & Petrochemicals1.763420020.27
EquityDhanuka AgritechFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.5914400018.30
EquityIpca Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.5913500018.29
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.581800018.23
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment1.5499000017.73
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles1.499900017.12
EquitySumitomo Chemi.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals1.4436000016.58
EquityTega Inds.Industrial Manufacturing1.4312470016.49
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages1.4112600016.18
EquityGulf Oil Lubric.Petroleum Products1.3714400015.81
EquityBASF IndiaChemicals & Petrochemicals1.343600015.43
Equity3M IndiaDiversified1.34585015.38
EquityZF CommercialAuto Components1.281350014.77
EquityMahanagar GasGas1.2611700014.47
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products1.174950013.45
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment1.159900013.24
EquitySKF IndiaIndustrial Products1.143555013.11
EquityAmara Raja Ener.Auto Components1.0712600012.33
EquityVinati OrganicsChemicals & Petrochemicals1.017650011.66
EquityIngersoll-RandIndustrial Products0.983555011.28
EquityHoneywell AutoIndustrial Manufacturing0.98333011.22
EquityKSBIndustrial Products0.9718000011.10
EquityGrindwell NortonIndustrial Products0.897086010.18
EquityJTEKT IndiaAuto Components0.8888200010.11
EquityKennametal IndiaIndustrial Manufacturing0.884958110.08
EquityJyoti CNC Auto.Industrial Manufacturing0.8712600010.06
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.874500010.01
EquityNLC IndiaPower0.814500009.31
EquityBharat DynamicsAerospace & Defense0.68810007.90
EquityNatco PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.66990007.62
EquityGuj.St.PetronetGas0.642700007.35
EquitySundaram ClaytonAuto Components0.63371367.22
EquityPfizerPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.2572002.91
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Index FutureNifty Future-/-0.7036008.02
Derivatives - Stock FutureHind.Aeronautics-/-0.29108003.35
Derivatives - Stock FutureBosch-/--0.20-875-2.33
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.27150000014.58
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.8310000009.50
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-4.51051.84
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.970-11.26

Key information

Fund House:
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Nov-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
46,790.90
Trustee/s:
Baroda Trustee India Priv, Mr. Deepak Narang, Mr. ashok Jangid, Mr. I.V.L. Sridhar, Ms. Jyothi Krishnan
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Suresh Soni
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
M.P Mehrota, Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Mr. david vaillant, Mr. Joydeep Dutta Roy, Mr. Sanjay Sachdev, Mr. Vincent Trouillard-Pe, Ms. Aparna Sharma
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Dhawal Mehta, Ms. Richa Parasrampuria, Mr. Umang Shah
Investor Service Officer/s:
Amitabh Ambastha
Fund Manager/s:
Jitendra Sriram
Auditors:
M/s. Price Waterhouse

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
201 (A) 2nd Floor, A wing, Crescenzo, C-38 & 39, G Block, Bandra-Kur la Complex, Mumbai - 400051.
Contact Nos:
022 69209600
Fax:
NA
Email:
service@barodabnpparibasmf.in
Website:
www.barodabnpparibasmf.in

