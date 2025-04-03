Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund Reg G
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 10-Jun-2024
Fund Manager
: Jitendra Sriram
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1150.64
Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.7127
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out up to 10% of the units within 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil 1.00% - If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.66
7.74
-8.51
-14.73
-
-
-
-12.87
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|8.14
|171000
|93.71
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|7.51
|720000
|86.40
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.48
|396000
|63.09
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|4.15
|18000
|47.77
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|3.84
|171000
|44.20
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|3.52
|1026000
|40.50
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.80
|27000
|32.25
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.62
|270000
|30.14
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.59
|81000
|29.81
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|2.18
|405000
|25.13
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.10
|172000
|24.20
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|2.07
|21150
|23.86
|Equity
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|2.02
|81000
|23.23
|Equity
|Astrazeneca Phar
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.99
|34200
|22.90
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.93
|900000
|22.16
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.86
|900000
|21.35
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.81
|1170000
|20.77
|Equity
|Linde India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.76
|34200
|20.27
|Equity
|Dhanuka Agritech
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.59
|144000
|18.30
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.59
|135000
|18.29
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.58
|18000
|18.23
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|1.54
|990000
|17.73
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|1.49
|99000
|17.12
|Equity
|Sumitomo Chemi.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.44
|360000
|16.58
|Equity
|Tega Inds.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.43
|124700
|16.49
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.41
|126000
|16.18
|Equity
|Gulf Oil Lubric.
|Petroleum Products
|1.37
|144000
|15.81
|Equity
|BASF India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.34
|36000
|15.43
|Equity
|3M India
|Diversified
|1.34
|5850
|15.38
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|1.28
|13500
|14.77
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|1.26
|117000
|14.47
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.17
|49500
|13.45
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|1.15
|99000
|13.24
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|1.14
|35550
|13.11
|Equity
|Amara Raja Ener.
|Auto Components
|1.07
|126000
|12.33
|Equity
|Vinati Organics
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.01
|76500
|11.66
|Equity
|Ingersoll-Rand
|Industrial Products
|0.98
|35550
|11.28
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.98
|3330
|11.22
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|0.97
|180000
|11.10
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|0.89
|70860
|10.18
|Equity
|JTEKT India
|Auto Components
|0.88
|882000
|10.11
|Equity
|Kennametal India
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.88
|49581
|10.08
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.87
|126000
|10.06
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.87
|45000
|10.01
|Equity
|NLC India
|Power
|0.81
|450000
|9.31
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.68
|81000
|7.90
|Equity
|Natco Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.66
|99000
|7.62
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|0.64
|270000
|7.35
|Equity
|Sundaram Clayton
|Auto Components
|0.63
|37136
|7.22
|Equity
|Pfizer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.25
|7200
|2.91
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Index Future
|Nifty Future
|-/-
|0.70
|3600
|8.02
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hind.Aeronautics
|-/-
|0.29
|10800
|3.35
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bosch
|-/-
|-0.20
|-875
|-2.33
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.27
|1500000
|14.58
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.83
|1000000
|9.50
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|4.51
|0
|51.84
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.97
|0
|-11.26
