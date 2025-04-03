Baroda BNP Paribas Money Market Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Money Market Fund Regular G
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 13-Jun-2019
Fund Manager
: Vikram Pamnani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1032.74
Invest wise with Expert advice
Baroda BNP Paribas Money Market Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1355.7203
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Baroda BNP Paribas Money Market Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Money Market Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.41
1.02
2.14
3.93
7.64
6.54
5.21
5.39
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Baroda BNP Paribas Money Market Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Baroda BNP Paribas Money Market Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|2.52
|3000000
|30.25
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2025
|-/-
|1.25
|1500000
|15.01
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.73
|1200
|56.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|4.48
|1100
|53.84
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|4.08
|1000
|49.13
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|3.94
|1000
|47.39
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|3.90
|1000
|46.89
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|3.89
|1000
|46.79
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.88
|1000
|46.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.87
|1000
|46.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|3.87
|1000
|46.57
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|3.10
|800
|37.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.73
|700
|32.82
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|2.47
|640
|29.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|2.04
|500
|24.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.04
|500
|24.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.04
|500
|24.50
|Commercial Paper
|Deutsche Invest
|-/-
|2.00
|500
|24.04
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.97
|500
|23.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.97
|500
|23.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.96
|500
|23.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.95
|500
|23.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.94
|500
|23.39
|Commercial Paper
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|1.94
|500
|23.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.93
|500
|23.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.93
|500
|23.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.93
|500
|23.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.93
|500
|23.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.73
|440
|20.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.57
|400
|18.93
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|1.57
|400
|18.88
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|1.56
|400
|18.80
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.23
|300
|14.74
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|1.22
|300
|14.73
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|1.20
|300
|14.43
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.18
|300
|14.17
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.17
|300
|14.08
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.17
|300
|14.07
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.82
|200
|9.83
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.78
|200
|9.36
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|8.27
|0
|99.42
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.16
|0
|1.78
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement