Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund Dir IDCW

Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund Dir IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund Dir IDCW

AMC

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

28-Nov-2022

Fund Manager

Jitendra Sriram

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1086.23

Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  13.9697

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

If units of the Scheme are redeemed or switched out up to 10% of the units (the limit) within 12 months from the date of allotment - Nil 1% - If units off the scheme are redeemed or switched out in excess of the limit within 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If units of scheme are redeemed or switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment.

Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart

Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.43
5.39
-1.51
-4.9
8.16
-
-
17.18
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
25-Mar-20254.10

Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Persistent Sys17,100
Varun Beverages1,35,000
Hexaware Tech.62,709
Tata Power Co.1,33,650
Pfizer8,100
GMR Airports3,32,825

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Juniper Hotels1,62,000
Jyoti CNC Auto.27,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks7.1845000077.95
EquityICICI BankBanks6.6860300072.60
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products5.4749500059.40
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction4.1914400045.55
EquityTCSIT - Software4.1612960045.14
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.5022527038.01
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.8619800031.09
EquityLinde IndiaChemicals & Petrochemicals2.214050024.00
EquityTrentRetailing2.094680022.70
EquityBoschAuto Components1.98810021.50
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment1.961890021.32
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.8512600020.07
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.6312600017.73
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.632070017.65
EquityNTPCPower1.5554000016.81
EquityNLC IndiaPower1.5481000016.77
EquityEscorts KubotaAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles1.435400015.49
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products1.396550415.10
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.386840014.98
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles1.374050014.90
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.367740014.72
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products1.276300013.79
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.171260012.76
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.0316200011.15
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software0.83171009.06
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets0.83180008.98
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.821440008.93
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment0.674050007.25
EquityAdani WilmarAgricultural Food & other Products0.632790006.86
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages0.541350005.88
EquityMastekIT - Software0.48234005.20
EquityHexaware Tech.IT - Software0.47627095.06
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.46450005.02
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment0.44360004.81
EquityACME Solar Hold.Finance0.432430004.69
EquityTata Power Co.Power0.421336504.53
EquityPfizerPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.3081003.28
EquityGMR AirportsTransport Infrastructure0.213328252.31
EquityUPL PPFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.09271300.98
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.30250025.02
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.8320019.89
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.83200019.84
Corporate DebtsMindspace Busine-/-1.38150015.04
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-1.38150015.00
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-0.93100010.07
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-0.92100010.02
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.95100000010.29
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Index FutureNifty Future-/-0.3718004.01
Derivatives - Stock FutureBosch-/--0.12-500-1.33
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.455000004.90
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.455000004.88
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsBaroda Gold ETF-/-7.29946800079.19
Indian Mutual FundsNippon India ETF Gold BeES-/-7.281111500079.02
Indian Mutual FundsHDFC Gold ETF-/-1.61238500017.44
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-1.74018.92
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.470-5.23

Key information

Fund House:
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Nov-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
46,790.90
Trustee/s:
Baroda Trustee India Priv, Mr. Deepak Narang, Mr. ashok Jangid, Mr. I.V.L. Sridhar, Ms. Jyothi Krishnan
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Suresh Soni
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
M.P Mehrota, Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Mr. david vaillant, Mr. Joydeep Dutta Roy, Mr. Sanjay Sachdev, Mr. Vincent Trouillard-Pe, Ms. Aparna Sharma
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Dhawal Mehta, Ms. Richa Parasrampuria, Mr. Umang Shah
Investor Service Officer/s:
Amitabh Ambastha
Fund Manager/s:
Jitendra Sriram
Auditors:
M/s. Price Waterhouse

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
201 (A) 2nd Floor, A wing, Crescenzo, C-38 & 39, G Block, Bandra-Kur la Complex, Mumbai - 400051.
Contact Nos:
022 69209600
Fax:
NA
Email:
service@barodabnpparibasmf.in
Website:
www.barodabnpparibasmf.in

