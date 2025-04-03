Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund Reg G
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 28-Nov-2022
Fund Manager
: Jitendra Sriram
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1086.23
Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.9028
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: If units of the Scheme are redeemed or switched out up to 10% of the units (the limit) within 12 months from the date of allotment - Nil 1% - If units off the scheme are redeemed or switched out in excess of the limit within 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If units of scheme are redeemed or switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment.
Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.45
5.29
-1.77
-5.43
6.92
-
-
15.47
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|7.18
|450000
|77.95
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|6.68
|603000
|72.60
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.47
|495000
|59.40
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.19
|144000
|45.55
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.16
|129600
|45.14
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.50
|225270
|38.01
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.86
|198000
|31.09
|Equity
|Linde India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.21
|40500
|24.00
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|2.09
|46800
|22.70
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.98
|8100
|21.50
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|1.96
|18900
|21.32
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.85
|126000
|20.07
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.63
|126000
|17.73
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.63
|20700
|17.65
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.55
|540000
|16.81
|Equity
|NLC India
|Power
|1.54
|810000
|16.77
|Equity
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.43
|54000
|15.49
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.39
|65504
|15.10
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.38
|68400
|14.98
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.37
|40500
|14.90
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.36
|77400
|14.72
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|1.27
|63000
|13.79
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.17
|12600
|12.76
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.03
|162000
|11.15
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|0.83
|17100
|9.06
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|0.83
|18000
|8.98
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.82
|144000
|8.93
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|0.67
|405000
|7.25
|Equity
|Adani Wilmar
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.63
|279000
|6.86
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|0.54
|135000
|5.88
|Equity
|Mastek
|IT - Software
|0.48
|23400
|5.20
|Equity
|Hexaware Tech.
|IT - Software
|0.47
|62709
|5.06
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.46
|45000
|5.02
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|0.44
|36000
|4.81
|Equity
|ACME Solar Hold.
|Finance
|0.43
|243000
|4.69
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.42
|133650
|4.53
|Equity
|Pfizer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.30
|8100
|3.28
|Equity
|GMR Airports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.21
|332825
|2.31
|Equity
|UPL PP
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.09
|27130
|0.98
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.30
|2500
|25.02
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.83
|200
|19.89
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.83
|2000
|19.84
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|1.38
|1500
|15.04
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.38
|1500
|15.00
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.93
|1000
|10.07
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.92
|1000
|10.02
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.95
|1000000
|10.29
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Index Future
|Nifty Future
|-/-
|0.37
|1800
|4.01
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bosch
|-/-
|-0.12
|-500
|-1.33
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.45
|500000
|4.90
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.45
|500000
|4.88
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Baroda Gold ETF
|-/-
|7.29
|9468000
|79.19
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India ETF Gold BeES
|-/-
|7.28
|11115000
|79.02
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Gold ETF
|-/-
|1.61
|2385000
|17.44
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.74
|0
|18.92
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.47
|0
|-5.23
