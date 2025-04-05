Baroda BNP Paribas NIFTY SDL Dec 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
:
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas NIFTY SDL Dec 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
:
Type
: Open
Category
:
Launch Date
: 05-Apr-2025
Fund Manager
:
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
:
Baroda BNP Paribas NIFTY SDL Dec 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 28-Jun-2024
NAV [Rs.]
: 10
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Baroda BNP Paribas NIFTY SDL Dec 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas NIFTY SDL Dec 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Baroda BNP Paribas NIFTY SDL Dec 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Baroda BNP Paribas NIFTY SDL Dec 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|43.67
|5000000
|50.35
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|26.21
|3000000
|30.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|17.47
|2000000
|20.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|4.37
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|4.35
|500000
|5.02
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.44
|0
|2.81
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.49
|0
|1.71
