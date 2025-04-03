Baroda BNP Paribas NIFTY SDL Dec 2026 Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas NIFTY SDL Dec 2026 Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 16-Jan-2023
Fund Manager
: Gurvinder Singh Wasan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 115.2
Invest wise with Expert advice
Baroda BNP Paribas NIFTY SDL Dec 2026 Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.7159
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Baroda BNP Paribas NIFTY SDL Dec 2026 Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas NIFTY SDL Dec 2026 Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.33
0.9
2.22
3.64
8.18
-
-
7.5
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Baroda BNP Paribas NIFTY SDL Dec 2026 Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Baroda BNP Paribas NIFTY SDL Dec 2026 Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|43.67
|5000000
|50.35
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|26.21
|3000000
|30.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|17.47
|2000000
|20.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|4.37
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|4.35
|500000
|5.02
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.44
|0
|2.81
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.49
|0
|1.71
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement