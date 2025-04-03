Baroda BNP Paribas Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 25-Sep-2024
Fund Manager
: Neeraj Saxena
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 22.22
Baroda BNP Paribas Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 7.3848
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.2%- If redeemed on or before 7 days from the date of allotment. Nil- If redeemed after 7 days from the date of allotment.
Baroda BNP Paribas Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.86
3.28
-16.42
-
-
-
-
-26.15
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Baroda BNP Paribas Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Baroda BNP Paribas Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|6.04
|8541
|1.34
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.44
|7162
|1.20
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|5.41
|8074
|1.20
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|5.39
|4632
|1.19
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.25
|7317
|1.16
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|5.04
|7104
|1.11
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.98
|2020
|1.10
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|4.96
|49661
|1.10
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|4.61
|1933
|1.02
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|4.57
|729
|1.01
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|4.11
|12746
|0.91
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|4.01
|1838
|0.89
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.86
|34793
|0.85
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|3.67
|1167
|0.81
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|3.57
|1714
|0.79
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|3.43
|1035
|0.76
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.08
|4669
|0.68
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|2.67
|15043
|0.59
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.50
|2915
|0.55
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|2.16
|3742
|0.48
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|2.05
|25675
|0.45
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|2.05
|983
|0.45
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.70
|2855
|0.37
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|1.58
|7575
|0.35
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.51
|431
|0.33
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.48
|1118
|0.32
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.42
|26661
|0.31
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.21
|3747
|0.26
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.10
|92
|0.24
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.93
|6047
|0.20
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.37
|0
|0.08
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.15
|0
|-0.03
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement